Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano announce line-up for new 'Sexy By Nature Event' in Rotterdam
MUMBAI: Going out with a bang! Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have announced the line-up for their big end of year edition of Sexy By Nature, on Saturday, December 29th in the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam. As well as a performance by the beloved DJ-duo, they’ve invited Erick Morillo, Kungs, Leroy Styles and Michel de Hey amongst others.
On the last weekend of 2018, the Sexy By Nature stage will sweep through the port of Rotterdam. The Onderzeebootloods will be transformed into a massive club with two areas. Not only will the mainstage be buzzing, but ‘My Day My After’ are pulling out all the stops to make the second area one to remember.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s Sexy By Nature events are now a worldwide phenomenon and rose to fame through editions during the Amsterdam Dance Event, Miami Music Week and all the Sexy By Nature stages hosted at the world’s biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Mysteryland.
The energetic duo just finished off a successful ADE filled with several shows, including their own SONO MUSIC label party in the high-end underground night-club MAD FOX. Since then, they've already performed twice in the USA before jet-setting off to Asia for a club tour. The Dutch locals are certainly accustomed to throwing a good party, and will no doubt bring their best show yet back to their home turf for the December edition of Sexy By Nature.
The show is produced by E&A Events, known for Don’t Let Daddy Know, Kingsland Festival and TIKTAK Events. The Early Bird tickets are already sold out, but Regular Tickets are available from € 35 (ex fee) via sexybynature.events.
EVENT INFORMATION
Sexy By Nature
29-12-2018 | 22.00 – 05.00
Onderzeebootloods
RDM-straat 1, Rotterdam
COMPLETE LINE-UP
Area 1 | Sexy By Nature
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Erick Morillo
Kungs
Vinny James
Marc Volt
Area 2 | My Day My After
Leroy Styles
Michel de Hey
Rancido