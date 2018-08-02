NCPA presents the autumn 2018 Season of the Symphony Orchestra of India

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai is all set to enthral the audience with the Symphony Orchestra of India - Autumn 2018 Season from 4 September to 16 September 2018. Spanned over six concerts, this season will feature some great performances of the works of well-known composers.

The SOI – Autumn 2018 season will feature one of Russia’s foremost conductors and former Chief Conductor and Artist Director of Bolshoi Theatre, Alexander Lazarev. The season will also present internationally acclaimed soloists: Nurit Stark - Israeli violinist; Flautist - Katherine Bicknell; Harpist - Daniela Iolkicheva; Cellist - Sevak Avanesyan; Pianist - Alexei Volodin along with Music Director of SOI - Marat Bisengaliev and Associate Music Director of SOI - Zane Dalal.

NCPA Chairman and Founder of the Symphony Orchestra of India Khushroo N. Suntook, said, “With every season of NCPA’s SOI, we strive to present some of the world’s greatest performances by esteemed artists from around the world. This season, SOI will present four concerts and two recitals over two weeks featuring some internationally renowned artists. One of the highlights of this season will be Maestro Alexander Lazarev, who will be conducting in India and the SOI for the very first time. I’m sure our audiences will relish and appreciate this musical experience.”

The first day of the season will open with a riveting performance featuring Israeli violinist Nurit Stark. Led by Maestro Lazarev, the performance will include works of Richard Wagner, Bloch and Tchaikovsky. Known as one of Russia’s foremost conductors, his repertoire is predominantly innovative in its scope, ranging right from the eighteenth century to the avant-garde. From 1987 to 1995 Lazarev was also the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Bolshoi Theatre, the first person for over thirty years to hold both positions concurrently. The exceptionally talented Nurit Stark will perform Bloch’s only full-blown violin concerto, which is known to be a triumph of heart and intellect.

The second day will feature international flautist Katherine Bicknell and harpist Daniela Iolkicheva. Katherine is a superb musician of sumptuous tone and striking musical ability. Bulgarian harpist Daniela Iolkicheva has also led an intensely active career. She transfers immense beauty to the harp’s sound and clearly displays her virtuosity and interpretive talent in the noteworthy performances.

The season goes on to witness the magnificent works of Dvořák and Prokofiev conducted by internationally acclaimed violinist and founding director of the SOI, Marat Bisengaliev and Sevak Avanesyan on the cello. A laureate of many international competitions such as the International cello Competition “Gerardmer” (France) and the European Competition for Young Soloists (Luxemburg), Sevak will perform the famous Dvořák cello concerto. He plays on the very first Matio Gofriller cello from 1689 given to him by legendary cellist Mischa Maisky.

The season will conclude with the works of Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky conducted by Associate Music Director of the SOI, Zane Dalal. Applauded for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance, Alexei Volodin who will be performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No.3, is known to possess an exceptionally diverse repertoire, from Beethoven and Brahms to Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev and many more. He is an exclusive Steinway and Sons’ artist.