Apoorva Krishna & Group and Sharat Srivastava & Group will perform at NCPA!

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents One World Many Musics (OWMM). The 10th edition of the two-day festival will be held on 18 and 19 October 2019 at the Experimental and Tata Theatre, NCPA. This year the festival will feature performances by two well-known groups – Apoorva Krishna & Group and Sharat Srivastava & Group.

Commenting on the festival Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head Programming, Indian Music, NCPA stated, “Our world is full of myriad traditions and musical forms across various indigenous cultures. One World Many Musics is a festival specially curated by NCPA to give the audience an experience of these intriguing musical forms. The festival brings together accomplished musicians to reaffirm the peaceful coexistence of cultural and artistic plurality in the world. We are pleased to present two talented groups in this edition of the festival. Our audience will definitely enjoy the performances by these talented groups.”

Event Details:

Day 1

Day and Date: Friday, 18 October 2019

Event: Sanyog featuring Apoorva Krishna & Group

Venue: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Time: 7:00pm onwards

Event Details:

As the name suggests, Sanyog brings together five talented young instrumentalists belonging to diverse musical traditions, wielding assorted instruments. The group led by Apoorva Krishna, a Carnatic violinist with several international accolades, also includes Hami Keivan, an Iranian pianist - composer in the tradition of jazz fusion, and Jerzy Maczynski, a Polish saxophonist – composer. The ensemble also comprises two versatile Indian percussionists, Anoor Vinod Shyam and Sunaad Anoor, who, besides playing mridangam and kanjira, are also adept in playing other percussion instruments.

Day 2

Day and Date: Saturday, 19 October 2019

Event: Strings of the World featuring Sharat Chandra Srivastava & Group

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Time: 7:00pm onwards

Event Details:

Strings of the world is dedicated to the string instruments of the world. It includes some of the best string instrumentalists known for their ability to collaborate with artistes from diverse genres, cultures and continents to create a unique musical and cultural experience. Sharat Chandra Srivastava is a talented Indian classical violinist and composer.