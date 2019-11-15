Legendary blues artist Mud Morganfield to perform for the first time in India at the iconic NCPA

MUMBAI: With its 50 year celebrations in full swing, The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is thrilled to bring the legendary Blues Artist, Mud Morganfield to India for the first time. The iconic singer, composer and bassist is set to perform and enthrall audiences with a musical masterpiece on Saturday, 23 November 2019 at Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Reflecting her views on the performance, Farrahnaz Irani, General Manager - International Music said, “We are honored to welcome Mud Morganfield, one of the greatest exponents in the world of Blues to perform at the Tata Theatre, NCPA. Our vision is to bring various styles and forms of music to our youth, for them to have a holistic view of what is happening globally. We are confident that this iconic performance will be well appreciated by music enthusiasts making this initiative a fruitful one for all. ’’

Multi-Award winning artist, Mud Morganfield is an established star in the world of Blues music. He is the eldest son of legendary bluesman, Muddy Waters and was brought up surrounded by many of the finest musicians in the world of Blues. Mud’s vocal style is firmly rooted in the tradition of Chicago Blues backed by some of the best musicians playing the Blues today. He is acclaimed by both critics and artists such as Buddy Guy and Jools Holland to name a few. Mud’s Award-Winning album, ‘Son of the Seventh Son’ was nominated for the Best Album and Traditional Blues Male Artist Album categories of the Blues Foundation Blues Music Awards.

Mud’s travels are taking him and his music worldwide, with appearances in at the biggest festivals and venues such as the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, the Royal Albert Hall Blues Fest in London and onto iconic TV shows such as ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ on BBC TV featuring in a TV documentary by modern Bluesman of international fame, Hugh Laurie, with whom he has also appeared on stage in Chicago. He has also performed with global music stars such as Prince, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Erykah Badu, amongst others.

The event will see one of the most prominent faces of international music, son of legendary Bluesman, Muddy Waters, the iconic Mud Morganfield in his element as he performs live at the Tata Theatre NCPA on the 23 November with the best of Blues.