Alluri and the Italians' to perform live Telugu Rock Music in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind project ever in India, internationally known singer, songwriter, music composer and Telugu rock artist ‘Alluri’ is bringing together a collaborative live Telugu rock music concert in Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad on 18 August 2018.

The concert, in partnership with Italian musicians Paolo Raineri- Trumpet, Roberto Dragonetti- Bass, Davide Arzuffi – Drums, Pietro Ubaldi – Keyboard, Alluri - Vocals/ Elec Gtr, along with two musicians from Hyderabad Ranga – Flute, Murli – Tabla, is a groundbreaking venture that will be a congregation of the very best talent which will enable a new generation of fans to see, hear, and feel Alluri International Telugu Rock Music in a way previously unimagined.

“So really excited and looking forward to playing at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. I will be playing 12 songs from my album O Katha: Tales of This Telugu Man. I had written this album three years ago when I was suffering from an identity crisis after having exclusively written songs only in English. I have played these songs in England, France and Estonia. So singing these songs in Hyderabad finally is an absolute thrill. There will be some old Telugu covers too. Also an exciting local talent will be opening the show. So it is going to be a uniquely exciting night and I believe nobody in Hyderabad should miss it”, says Shriram Alluri.

Hyderabad-born, London-based alternate rock singer - songwriter, Shriram Alluri is an artist who’s infused the best of two cultures. He has worked with Grammy award winning producer Tommaso Colliva on the single Evari Kosam which is among the most popular songs in the music circuit.

This is the first time a Telugu album is recorded in Italy using Italian session musicians and played live to audience internationally. His music features vocals in his native language Telugu which breaks away from English and carves a niche for himself.

A diarist to his core, Alluri’s debut album Man of Truth wrote itself during a six-month travel break, between completing his Masters in Finland and returning home to India.

His successful performance at the international stage include Cambridge Folk Festival – July 2017, Sofar Sounds X Amnesty – Milano Sep 2017, Transmusicales – Rennes, France Dec 2017, Tallinn Music Week 2018 – Estonia April 2018 and in London – 12 June 2018. He was also part of the NH7 Weekender Pune in 2017.

Alluri will be performing live in Mumbai on 10 August and on 18 August in Hyderabad.