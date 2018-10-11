RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Oct 2018 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018 unveils the artist line-up for October Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt and many more

MUMBAI: The World's leading dance event, Sensation, announced its line up scheduled for 27 October 2018 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Sensation Rise has been surpassing its standard experiences year on year and setting unparalleled benchmarks with every passing event. This extravaganza musical event encompassing a stellar display of light and sound has just announced the artist line with Nicky Romero alongside popular artists like Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt, Sander Van Doorn, Sam Feldt, and our very own Nucleya along with the Sensation's resident DJ's Who is Jody and Mr. White.

Sensation has already taken half the world by storm, right from enchanting audiences in its birth town of Amsterdam to captivating audiences in its India debut show two years ago. Sensation is now all geared to scale up and reveal its all new show format Sensation Rise" in Hyderabad and will be hosting the biggest DJ's on the planet making for a much awaited and out of the ordinary music festival for its fans in India.

With the artist announcement, Sensation Rise Hyderabad 2018 is making its mark as one of the leading music festivals in India. Welcoming the electronic scene's most famous artists, coupled with sensational SFX, pyrotechnics and a range of fun activities, fans can look forward to a fantastic night of music and entertainment.

