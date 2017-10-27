New nightlife initiative, Mansion House Party, set to take off in November

MUMBAI: Mansion House Party, a weekly party series, is the latest entrant to the ever growing Indian nightlife market. Conceptualised by Mansion House, a popular brandy brand, in association with online music magazine and events promoter Wild City, Mansion House Party will be one of the few events that will focus on cities in South India, in addition to the metro cities, and deliver an experience focused on combining iconic brandy cocktails with future facing dance floor friendly music.

Set to kick off in Hyderabad on 4 November 2017, Mansion House Party will over the next few months travel to cities that are not always the first choice for promoters, like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Pondicherry. The series will also feature some of India’s most popular, and biggest, underground music producers and DJs, but the focus will not solely be on the dance floor.

Each Mansion House Party will be a curated evening of music and drinks, where attendees will get to savour iconic cocktails like Sidecar, Brandy Alexander and Brandy Smash carefully chosen and prepared by experienced mixologist Irfan Daar, cocktail curator for Mansion House, alongside music carefully chosen by some of India’s best selectors. Daar, who has conceptualised cocktail menus for some of India’s most exciting restaurants like Shiro and Social, will travel to each city as Mansion House’s brand ambassador.

The first gig at Le Vantage in Hyderabad on 4 November will feature one of India’s most well known house and techno DJ and producer, BLOT alongside Bangalore’s Stalvart John. Goa based Agent and Delhi’s Jitter will play alongside local act Sleepwalker at Pondicherry’s The Storytellers Bar at The Promenade on 11 November 2017. Ambient electronica producer Dualist Inquiry and Mumbai’s Zokhuma will play a sun downer in Visakhapatnam on 19 November 2017.

Gig details

City: Hyderabad

Date: November 4

Day: Saturday

Venue: Le Vantage

Line-up: BLOT! and Stalvart John

City: Pondicherry

Date: November 11

Day: Saturday

Venue: The Storytellers’ Bar

Line-up: Jitter, AGENT and Sleepwalker

City: Visakhapatnam

Date: November 19

Day: Sunday

Venue: TBC

Line-up: Dualist Inquiry and Zokhuma