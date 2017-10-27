RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Oct 2017 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

New nightlife initiative, Mansion House Party, set to take off in November

MUMBAI: Mansion House Party, a weekly party series, is the latest entrant to the ever growing Indian nightlife market. Conceptualised by Mansion House, a popular brandy brand, in association with online music magazine and events promoter Wild City, Mansion House Party will be one of the few events that will focus on cities in South India, in addition to the metro cities, and deliver an experience focused on combining iconic brandy cocktails with future facing dance floor friendly music.

Set to kick off in Hyderabad on 4 November 2017, Mansion House Party will over the next few months travel to cities that are not always the first choice for promoters, like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Pondicherry. The series will also feature some of India’s most popular, and biggest, underground music producers and DJs, but the focus will not solely be on the dance floor.

Each Mansion House Party will be a curated evening of music and drinks, where attendees will get to savour iconic cocktails like Sidecar, Brandy Alexander and Brandy Smash carefully chosen and prepared by experienced mixologist Irfan Daar, cocktail curator for Mansion House, alongside music carefully chosen by some of India’s best selectors. Daar, who has conceptualised cocktail menus for some of India’s most exciting restaurants like Shiro and Social, will travel to each city as Mansion House’s brand ambassador.

The first gig at Le Vantage in Hyderabad on 4 November will feature one of India’s most well known house and techno DJ and producer, BLOT alongside Bangalore’s Stalvart John. Goa based Agent and Delhi’s Jitter will play alongside local act Sleepwalker at Pondicherry’s The Storytellers Bar at The Promenade on 11 November 2017. Ambient electronica producer Dualist Inquiry and Mumbai’s Zokhuma will play a sun downer in Visakhapatnam on 19 November 2017.

Gig details

City: Hyderabad

Date: November 4

Day: Saturday

Venue: Le Vantage

Line-up: BLOT! and Stalvart John

City: Pondicherry

Date: November 11

Day: Saturday

Venue: The Storytellers’ Bar

Line-up: Jitter, AGENT and Sleepwalker

City: Visakhapatnam

Date: November 19

Day: Sunday

Venue: TBC

Line-up: Dualist Inquiry and Zokhuma

Tags
Stalvart John Goa Hyderabad Mansion House Party Irfan Daar Sleepwalker Shiro Anti Social
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2017

Red Bull Music Academy North Stage announces full line-up for Magnetic Fields 17

MUMBAI: Completing a diverse line-up for the Red Bull Music Academy North Stage at Magnetic Fields later this year are Daphni – Caribou’s elusive dance floor alter ego – Swiss DJ and selector par excellence, Sassy J, Sophie Wilson, the Manchester-born, London-based DJ and producer better known a

read more
Press Releases | 25 Sep 2017

Meet the tribe at Comio EVC 365 with DJ Ray at Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Comio Enchanted Valley Carnival 2017 through its unique property, Comio EVC 365 has presented the best of music across the country transforming clubs into a dance extravaganza each weekend.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Jul 2017

Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in UK

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad, will be performing his first Telugu rock album at the prestigious Cambridge Folk Festival in UK on Saturday, 29 July.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2017

Soul City to feature Abhi Meer and Stalvart John: A night of disco

MUMBAI: Soul City, Mixtape’s flagship property is dedicated to the sounds of funk, disco and soul. The upcoming edition will feature two seasoned DJs – Mumbai’s Abhi Meer and Bengaluru’s Stalvart John, playing an exclusive back-to-back set on 22 July at Bonobo, Bandra.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Dec 2016

Winners of the seventh edition of Vodafone Rangasangeet 2016 announced

MUMBAI:Sangeet Dev Babhali by –Spandan Parivar, Nashik emerges winner in the musical category Khatara by Nirmiti Rangamanch, Ahmednagar wins in prose category Numerous theatre aficionados came to witness the grandeur of the Vodafone Rangasangeet finale Winners felicitated at Balgandharva Rangama

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
FLYP at MTV Café opens its doors for mumbaikars to Gorge gulp and groove

MUMBAI: Funbars Hospitality Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Fever FM Chennai pays an epic tribute to Dr. Kalam

MUMBAI: In 2015 Fever FM brought the trademark Fever brand experience to Chennai with the first read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshread more

News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of tread more

News
Strive for balance between public good, entertainment and business: MIB

NEW DELHI: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Zubin Irani today stressed the need tread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group