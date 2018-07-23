NCPA presents ninth edition of Bandish 2018 - A tribute to legendary composers

MUMBAI: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents the ninth edition of its Indian music festival, Bandish 2018 – A tribute to legendary composers’. This three-day music festival will bring to life, some of the most treasured works of great composers, which will be presented by eminent artistes like Raghunandan Panshikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, T. M. Krishna, Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi and Penaz Masani.

NCPA Indian Music Programming Head Dr. Suvarnalata Rao said, “At NCPA, we believe, it is our responsibility and ambition to preserve and celebrate the rich musical heritage, our country is blessed with. NCPA’s Bandish is a sincere endeavour to pay tribute to some of the most illustrious composers, who have rendered immensely beautiful compositions. The ninth edition of the festival will witness overwhelming performances by eminent artistes as they pay homage to legendary composers and celebrate the birth centenary of distinguished music director Jaidev.”

NCPA Bandish 2018 will open with a tribute to legendary mother-daughter duo Mogubai Kurdikar and Kishori Amonkar by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar. He will perform the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana, which boasts of rich rhythmic intricacies and ragas. Jayateerth Mevundi will showcase some memorable compositions of two maestros, namely, Amir Khan (Surrang) and Ramashreya Jha (Ramrang). Jayateerth Mevundi has received the Young Maestro in Music award by late President of India, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

The second day of the festival will witness highly acclaimed Carnatic vocalist T. M. Krishna, who will present the work of two celebrated composers of Carnatic music; Kshetrayya and Pachimiriyam Adiappayya.

The festival will conclude with a celebration of the birth centenary of legendary music director Jaidev. Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi and Penaz Masani will present a bouquet of unforgettable songs composed by him in an inimitable style.

SCHEDULE:

Date Venue Artistes Time 3 August, 2018 Tata Theatre · Raghunandan Panshikar · Jayateerth Mevundi 6:30 pm 4 August, 2018 · T. M. Krishna 5 August, 2018 · Singers: Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi & Penaz Masani · Music Conductor: Ashit Desai · Anchor: Atul Tiwari

Box Office Opens: 9 and 12 July 2018.

Ticket Price: Rs. 240 – Rs. 1200.

Call 66223724/ 66223754 to book tickets.

To book online, visit www.bookmyshow.com