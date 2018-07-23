RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Jul 2018 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA presents ninth edition of Bandish 2018 - A tribute to legendary composers

MUMBAI: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents the ninth edition of its Indian music festival, Bandish 2018 – A tribute to legendary composers’. This three-day music festival will bring to life, some of the most treasured works of great composers, which will be presented by eminent artistes like Raghunandan Panshikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, T. M. Krishna, Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi and Penaz Masani.

NCPA Indian Music Programming Head Dr. Suvarnalata Rao said, “At NCPA, we believe, it is our responsibility and ambition to preserve and celebrate the rich musical heritage, our country is blessed with.  NCPA’s Bandish is a sincere endeavour to pay tribute to some of the most illustrious composers, who have rendered immensely beautiful compositions. The ninth edition of the festival will witness overwhelming performances by eminent artistes as they pay homage to legendary composers and celebrate the birth centenary of distinguished music director Jaidev.”

NCPA Bandish 2018 will open with a tribute to legendary mother-daughter duo Mogubai Kurdikar and Kishori Amonkar by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar. He will perform the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana, which boasts of rich rhythmic intricacies and ragas. Jayateerth Mevundi will showcase some memorable compositions of two maestros, namely, Amir Khan (Surrang) and Ramashreya Jha (Ramrang). Jayateerth Mevundi has received the Young Maestro in Music award by late President of India, Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

The second day of the festival will witness highly acclaimed Carnatic vocalist T. M. Krishna, who will present the work of two celebrated composers of Carnatic music; Kshetrayya and Pachimiriyam Adiappayya.

The festival will conclude with a celebration of the birth centenary of legendary music director Jaidev. Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi and Penaz Masani will present a bouquet of unforgettable songs composed by him in an inimitable style.

SCHEDULE:

Date

Venue

Artistes

Time

3 August, 2018

Tata Theatre

·         Raghunandan Panshikar

·         Jayateerth Mevundi

6:30 pm

4 August, 2018

·         T. M. Krishna

5 August, 2018

·         Singers: Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vibhavari Apte Joshi & Penaz Masani

·         Music Conductor: Ashit Desai

·         Anchor: Atul Tiwari

Box Office Opens: 9 and 12 July 2018.

Ticket Price: Rs. 240 – Rs. 1200.

Call 66223724/ 66223754 to book tickets.

To book online, visit www.bookmyshow.com

Tags
NCPA Bandish 2018 The National Centre for Performing Arts Raghunandan Panshikar Jayateerth Mevundi T. M. Krishna Hariharan Suresh Wadkar Mahalakshmi Iyer Vibhavari Apte Joshi
Related news
Press Releases | 18 Jul 2018

Junglee Music acquires the music rights of 'Saakshyam'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, the film music arm of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awaited 2018 Telugu film Saakshyam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Pooja Hegde.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2018

India Tour: Bolava Vitthal’ celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi

MUMBAI: Bolava Vitthal is an event that celebrates the rich and evocative poetry of the saints. For more than two decades Pancham Nishad has highlighted this world renowned classical folk art of India.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Jun 2018

Half Girlfriend singer Rahul Mishra jams with National Award winner Hariharan

MUMBAI: Half Girlfriend singer and VYRL Originals artist Rahul Mishra recently visited the great maestro Hariharan to perform his brand new single Dil De Huzoora live in front of him and seek his blessings. Watch ‘On the couch with Hariharan’ here:

read more
Press Releases | 10 May 2018

NCPA to screen a documentary on the Nightingale of Indian music, Subbulakshmi

MUMBAI: NCPA is celebrating legendary vocalist Subbulakshmi’s glorious music career with the documentary, Music Mirror: Forever A Legend, which will be screened on 11 May 2018.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

The singing violin of Kala Ramnath by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

News
Indian market will be bigger than UK or the US market: Lee Parsons, Ditto Music CEO

MUMBAI: Ditto Music Ltd, a Liverpool based Indie Music and Distribution label company, is all seread more

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group