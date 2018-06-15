RadioandMusic
Press Release |  15 Jun 2018 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Anjali Menon directorial 'Koode' welcomes Nazriya Nazim with 'Aararo' song

MUMBAI: The first song from the upcoming Anjali Menon directorial Koode was released on YouTube to welcome back Nazriya Nazim. Featuring Nazriya in picturesque locations, the song titled Aararo has a soothing feel with the music composed by Raghu Dixit. Anne Amie in her melodious voice has beautifully rendered the track which is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed. The song instantly started trending on YouTube and crossed one million views in just a day. 

Written and directed by Anjali Menon, Koode stars Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, Sidharth Menon, Darshana Rajendran, Maala Parvathi and Vijayaraghavan. The cinematography is handled by Littil Swayamp whereas the editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar. Scheduled to release in July, Koode is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Watch Aararo here: 

