editorial
Press Release |  03 Dec 2018

Muzik247 releases the first song From 'Cochin Shadhi At Chennai 03' on YouTube

MUMBAI:  Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from upcoming movie Cochin Shadhi At Chennai 03. Titled Ammapoovin, the track is composed by Sunny Viswanath to the lyrics of Godwin Victor. Geethiyaa Varman has sung the song.

Directed by Manjith Divakar, the movie is scripted by Rijesh Bhaskar. 'Cochin Shadhi At Chennai 03' stars Charmila, RK Suresh, Vinod Kishan, Suyog Raj, Adam Lee, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Shinoj Varghese, Kiran Raj, Abubakker, Neha Saxena, Akshitha Sreedhar Shastry, Aswani and Niyuktha. Ayyappan N has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Manu. Abdul Latheef Vadukkoot has produced the movie under the banner of AAIM Production. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

