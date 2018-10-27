'Ottakkoru Kaamukan' teaser releases on YouTube

MUMBAI: The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ottakkoru Kaamukan is released on YouTube. The one-minute long teaser featuring Shalu Rahim, Lijomol Jose and Dain Davis shows a situation happening in an examination hall.

Joju George, Shine Tom Chacko, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Chembil Ashokan, Manu M Lal, Shaheen Sidhique, Tosh Christy, Sreejith Kottarakkara, Sanjay Pal, Abhirami, Arundhathi Nair, Nimmi Emmanuel, Meera Nair are also part of the cast.

Directed by Ajinlal and Jayan Vannery, the movie is scripted by S.K. Sudeesh and Sreesh Kumar S. Sanjay Harris has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Sanal Raj. The music and background score is composed by Vishnu Mohan Sithara. Prince Glariyans, Sajan Yesodharan and Anoop Chandran have produced the movie under the banner of Dazzling Movie Land in association with Agape Movie House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.