RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Oct 2018 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Ottakkoru Kaamukan' teaser releases on YouTube

MUMBAI: The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ottakkoru Kaamukan is released on YouTube. The one-minute long teaser featuring Shalu Rahim, Lijomol Jose and Dain Davis shows a situation happening in an examination hall.

Joju George, Shine Tom Chacko, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Chembil Ashokan, Manu M Lal, Shaheen Sidhique, Tosh Christy, Sreejith Kottarakkara, Sanjay Pal, Abhirami, Arundhathi Nair, Nimmi Emmanuel, Meera Nair are also part of the cast.

Directed by Ajinlal and Jayan Vannery, the movie is scripted by S.K. Sudeesh and Sreesh Kumar S. Sanjay Harris has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Sanal Raj. The music and background score is composed by Vishnu Mohan Sithara. Prince Glariyans, Sajan Yesodharan and Anoop Chandran have produced the movie under the banner of Dazzling Movie Land in association with Agape Movie House. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Tags
Joju George Shine Tom Chacko Vijayaraghavan
Related news
Press Releases | 15 Jun 2018

Anjali Menon directorial 'Koode' welcomes Nazriya Nazim with 'Aararo' song

MUMBAI: The first song from the upcoming Anjali Menon directorial Koode was released on YouTube to welcome back Nazriya Nazim.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Apr 2017

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Ramante Edanthottam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer, 'Ramante Edanthottam'. Featuring three tracks, Bijibal has composed the music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Apr 2017

The first song video from 'Ramante Edanthottam' released as Vishu Kani for Malayalees

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer, 'Ramante Edanthottam'. Titled ‘Akale Oru Kaadinte’, this melodious track is rendered by Shreya Ghoshal.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Mar 2017

Rahul Raj sings cover of Ezra's super hit song 'Lailakame'

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Malayalam songs of recent times is ‘Lailakame’ from Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ezra.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Dec 2016

Muzik247 Releases The Songs Of 'Ezra'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, today released the songs of the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Ezra'. The album features three tracks.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The evolution of Car Radios

Mumbai: Music during commuting is a life-saver, especially if the listener resides in a metro ciread more

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group