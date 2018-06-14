RadioandMusic
KRANE collaborates with Max Styler on mesmerizing new track 'Changes'

MUMBAI: Following his critically acclaimed album Fallout earlier this year, prolific bass artist KRANE returns with his latest masterpiece Changes. Produced in collaboration with Max Styler, Changes finds KRANE reinventing himself yet again to create a sophisticated and dreamy soundscape; the track delivers a slowly unwinding bassline and mesmerizing synths, all complemented by GOLDN's soulful vocals to tell the story of the sacrifices we make for love. KRANE's penchant for emotive bass fused with Styler's organic grooves is undeniably a winning combination. Changes is out on KRANE's SESSIONS, where KRANE has released much of his recent music.

Give the track a listen here –

Over the last several years, KRANE has been a metaphorical butterfly - his production style is constantly evolving, always inventive, and undeniably captivating. With over 26 million streams on his Spotify channel, numerous praises from industry tastemakers - such as being named Billboard's "Artist to Watch in 2018" - and his Fallout album rising to #6 on the iTunes Dance charts, KRANE has certainly earned his reputation. From the emotional future bass of Chemical to the hard-hitting trap of Fall Apart, KRANE has never confined himself to a genre, but created a style and a space where such labels no longer matter. Through his project SESSIONS, he collaborates with unknown producers of all genres as a way to both give back to aspiring artists and continue experimenting with his own sound. KRANE is one of electronic music's most exciting artists right now, so stay tuned to see what he comes up with next.

