RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Apr 2017 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Dirty Audio and Jupe give away hard-hitting track 'Down Under' as free download

MUMBAI: It may be his birthday, but Dirty Audio is giving away a free download as a gift to his fans: a heavy-hitting, head-banging track entitled ‘Down Under’ in collaboration with Jupe. Taking its namesake from Australia, where Dirty Audio finished its production, ‘Down Under’ wastes no time getting to the point, with machine-inspired drops and electro synths that beg bodies to get thrashing on the dance floor.

As for the collaboration with the sixteen-year-old maestro Jupe, Dirty Audio says, "I was supporting KRNE and Jupe's track ‘Quartzz’ in my sets and Jupe reached out and sent a cool idea. I worked on it and finished it in Australia during my tour, hence the name Down Under."

Dirty Audio has been crushing the game over the last year with some of the most explosive tracks in bass and electro music. Dirty Audio's previous tracks include an explosive remix of Afrojack's ‘Used to Have It All’, a remix of Yellow Claw's ‘Ocho Cinco’ and his original production with Max Styler, ‘Roller Coaster’. All three releases were extraordinarily well received by fans and industry tastemakers alike, bolstering Dirty Audio's resume as he blazes full steam ahead through 2017. He went on tour in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year and recently debuted in Asia at WOMB Tokyo, bringing his electrifying live sets to all corners of the globe.

Tags
Dirty Audio Jupe Down Under KRNE Quartzz Afrojack Used to Have It All Roller Coaster Max Styler
Related news
Press Releases | 17 Apr 2017

Ultra Music Festival route for Delhi in 2017 and Mumbai in 2018

MUMBAI: Brought to India by Percept Live, Ultra Worldwide, the international arm of the World's premier electronic music festival, Ultra Music Festival, announced yesterday that it will officially makings its way to Delhi and Mumbai with its signature brand, 'Road To Ultra.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Mar 2017

Ananya Birla releases new music video for the Afrojack remix of 'Livin' The Life'

MUMBAI: The official Afrojack remix of Ananya Birla's 'Livin' The Life' which dropped worldwide on Universal Music Group's dance imprint PM: AM Recordings, is off to a great start globally with positive reactions coming through.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Mar 2017

Jay Hardway brings new sound with 'Scio'

MUMBAI: Jay Hardway keeps blessing us with fresh new tunes, after the release of a hot remix for Borgeous' 'Over The Egde' earlier this month he is back with yet another new release. The brand new single called ‘Scio’ drops 13 March on Spinnin’ Records.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Mar 2017

Makj and Max Styler combine forces for epic track 'Knock Me Down'

MUMBAI: Maybe it's the endless sunshine or the surf in San Luis Obispo, California that inspires great music, but one thing is for certain the cheerful, chill little town in California has a knack for breeding some very talented American producers of electronic music.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Feb 2017

Amba Shepherd hypnotizes with new original release 'Wide Awake & Dreaming'

MUMBAI: Her stellar voice has made Amba Shepherd into a darling of the electronic music scene through high profile features in tracks like Hardwell's ‘Apollo’ and more recently ‘U Are’ with Paul Oakenfold.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Jhakaas' Jhakaas Singles to play non-film music

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel launched 'Jhakaas Singles' on 22 April 2017read more

News
Saregama bags the music rights for Indu Sarkar

MUMBAI: Saregama India has acquired the music rights of 'Indu Sarkar'.read more

News
All India Radio enters Phase II of DRM in India

NEW DELHI: All India Radio has received kudos from Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkairead more

News
IFPI Global Music Report 2017: Global recorded music revenues increase by 5.9 per cent

MUMBAI: The global recorded music market grew by 5.9 per cent in 2016, the highest rate since IFread more

Press Releases
Radio City teaches spoken English to underprivileged children in Pune

MUMBAI: Radio City’s award-winning campaign 'Candy Class' that won The Radio Grand Prixread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group