Max Styler heats up the New Year with 'All Your Love'

MUMBAI: If you're looking for a funky, seductive tune to stir up memories about summer nights spent grooving on dance floors, look no further than Max Styler's vivid future house production All Your Love. After easing the listener in with a melodic keyboard intro, Styler shocks and awes with bright synths and thumping electro beats, transforming the single into a full-blown club anthem. All Your Love is Styler's first musical composition of the new year, following a successful 2017 featuring singles such as Secrets featuring CXLOE and Heroes with Nevve. The San Luis Obispo native once again proves his prowess as a dynamic producer who continues to experiment and evolve with each new release. All Your Love is out now on Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records.

"All Your Love is a little step away from my usual trap stuff and more about me experimenting with different sounds," says Styler. "I've been on house kick lately and I wanted to put my own twist on it, fusing house and future bass together as one."

Max Styler is no stranger to being in the spotlight - he was signed to Dim Mak when he was only 18 years old, making him one of the youngest producers to be part of such an esteemed record label at the time. To say that 2017 was a fantastic year for Styler would be putting it lightly. Coming off his inspiring debut LP, Heartache, Styler appeared armed with a Midas touch, producing infectious songs ridden with commercial appeal, while maintaining an ear to the underground. His track Roller Coaster raced to number three on the Beatport charts during its first week, and he followed it with an epic MAKJ collaboration Knock Me Down, which was used in the 2017 Fall Promo campaign for STARZ network. Buzzfeed caught wind of Styler's contagious sound and included Secrets (feat. CXLOE) in their ‘Best New Music: Our Fall Favoriteslist’. He rounded out a year of highlights by joining Steve Aoki on a seven-stop tour of Asia, performing at Club Space in China, Cubic in Macau and Wired Music Festival in Japan, amongst others. The release of All Your Love just days into the New Year hints that Max Styler has massive plans for 2018, and we can't wait to go along for the ride.