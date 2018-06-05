Daler Mehndi asks people to plant trees on World Environment Day

MUMBAI: Known for his famous Punjabi songs, the pop bhangra icon of Indian Music Industry, Daler Mehndi, who is also an ardent environmentalist, has an important message.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Dangal singer has asked people to plant trees, through his social media handle.

A video featuring his message has also been shared by the singer on his Youtube handle.

Watch the video here:

For the ones unaware, the Bahubali, Dangal and Harjeeta singer and performer, through his NGO, Daler Mehndi Green Drive, advocates pure and clean living both in one’s internal and external environments. His intense dislike for pollutants and addictions of any kind impelled him to start the Green Movement in 1998.

Daler Mehndi Green Drive has worked tirelessly over the years and has to its credit over 800,000 trees planted in and around the NCR of Delhi. Mehndi encourages the youth to participate in preserving and sustaining their environment. Last plantation season, he supported a seven-year-old Indian girl Isha Blokhra, living in New Jersey by supporting her thought of planting trees for her birthday. The pop star started the Isha – Daler Oxygenate drive in which many Delhi citizens, doctors, children, super Sikh runners participated.

Known for being a man of action, Mehndi’s house is environment-friendly and uses solar energy for its functioning. He fiercely promotes planting Neem, Peepal, Banyan, Jamun, and Mulberry trees.

During one such plantation initiative, we caught the Sardar of Swing in action, who was ecstatic over his new plant – The Agasta tree. He took us around and spoke with us. He said, “All trees are beautiful and if we were to plant a tree marking every personal and professional milestone of each and every family member throughout our lifespan, we would end up planting more trees and would be able to leave a legacy of greener and cleaner environment for our future generations.”

The artist also asked people, especially youth to stand up, take cognizance and take charge of the environment by taking baby steps.

“Plant trees, grow your own veggies and avoid using plastic bottles and bags. Start here and start now, he further added, before wishing everyone on World Environment Day.