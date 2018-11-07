Red Bull Music presents fifth edition of 'Off The Roof' in Mumbai on November 17

MUMBAI: In November this year, Red Bull Music returns with the fifth consecutive edition of Off The Roof in Mumbai, featuring two of the most popular rappers in the country, Raftaar and DIVINE, as well as Hindi rock band The Local Train, electro funk duo Madboy/Mink and all-female, folk/jazz/blues band Ladies Compartment. The gig is at P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines, on November 17.

The lineup

Raftaar

Undoubtedly one of the most well-known names in the Indian music industry today, Raftaar started out as a part of Mafia Mundeer, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, and was in the band until it disbanded in 2012. He then moved on to the band RDB, which eventually disbanded in 2014, and it was in 2016 that he discovered his independent identity, following collaborations with Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar, Pritam, Sachin-Jigar, Humble The Poet and more. Rapping in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Malayalam, Raftaar has sold out shows across the world, including in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, Nairobi and Thailand. He achieved mainstream success through his work for films like Bullet Raja, Heropanti, Singh is Bling, Jolly LLB 2, Fukrey 2, and Dangal, but is also recognised for singles that highlight social issues, such as Alla Ve, a song that talks about humanity and world peace, Aurat, which is about sexism and the objectification of women, and Mother Nature, a commentary on global warming.

DIVINE

From being an underground and little-known rapper in 2011, to one of the leading names in hip-hop in India today, DIVINE’s story has been nothing short of inspirational. As a rapper from the streets who was propelled to stardom with the single Yeh Mera Bombay in 2013, DIVINE’s hard-hitting lyrics continue to draw from the trajectory of his own life. The track Farak, released in 2017, topped the Indipop charts on iTunes India, and featured on the radio show Beats1, playing out in over 100 countries. Earlier this year, DIVINE released the track ‘One Side’ which proved to be another massive hit, with a video to boot produced by Red Bull Media House. In the last two years, DIVINE has opened for Skrillex in Mumbai, performed internationally for the BBC Asian Network Live showcase, and sung for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkebaaz. Now, he’s also serving as the inspiration for Ranveer Singh’s role in the Zoya Akhtar film, Gully Boy, scheduled to be out early next year.

The Local Train

A Hindi rock band known for their hit singles and edgy music videos, The Local Train have achieved tremendous commercial success since the inception of the band 10 years ago. They released their debut album, Aalas Ka Pedh, in 2015 to much critical acclaim, and have since become regulars on the college and festival circuit across the country, with an explosive live act to boot.

Madboy/Mink

A wildly popular electro funk duo making their own trademark brand of electronic music, Madboy/Mink are undoubtedly one of the country’s favourite acts today. Their style draws from electro, Indian disco, post punk, new wave, Indian film scores from the 60s and 70s, acid house, cosmic disco, cabaret punk, funk, soul and Delta Blues, but they craft a sound and style that is completely their own, and one that defies genre classification.

Ladies Compartment

A dynamic all-female music project based out of Mumbai, the name Ladies Compartment is a tribute to the daily trials of a working woman in the city of Mumbai, along with the almost cinematic romanticism of local trains. The members of the group initially came together to share their interests in American folk, jazz, blues, indie, and Carnatic Indian classical traditions – just like the passengers in a ladies train compartment, each with their own unique story to tell. Band members include Ramya Pothuri (on acoustic and vocals), Aarifah Rebello (on drums and vocals), Aditi Ramesh (on keys and vocals) and Nandita V. (on bass and vocals).

Details

Date: 17th November 2018

Venue: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines

Time: 5 pm onwards

Entry: RSVP on www.redbull.in/offtheroof2018