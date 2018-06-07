RadioandMusic
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi records Kannada song for 'The Villain' in two hours

MUMBAI: After singing record breaking songs for blockbuster films like Dangal and Baahubali, the king of pop Daler Mehndi is coming out with another blockbuster song, but this time in Kannada.

Daler, whose Bahubali song was the highest streamed song on Google play music app for 2017, has now sung for the upcoming Kannada movie, The Villain.

Arjun Janya, the music director of the movie recently came to DM Folk Studio to record the song with musical maestro Daler Mehndi. After the recording, Arjun told that he was quite amazed to see Mr Mehndi finishing the recording of the Kannada song in just two hours, despite Kannda not being his mother tongue.

Directed by Prem and produced by C. R. Manohar, The Villain has a stellar cast of Shiva Rajkumar, Sudeep, Amy Jackson, Mithun Chakraborty and Srikanth. The film is scheduled to release on 24 August 2018.

