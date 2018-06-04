'Sanju' marks music maestro A R Rahman and ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's first association

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman has collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the upcoming film, Sanju, marking the first-ever collaboration of the industry legends.

While the album has been composed by Rohan - Rohan and Vikram Montrose, Rahman has composed two tracks for the biopic based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's dissatisfaction with one of the songs from the album led them to knock on Rahman's door.

Rajkumar Hirani said, “Since the song had already been shot, it wouldn't have been possible to record another number and re-shoot it. So, we needed someone to create a new song keeping in mind these visuals. Considering it required tremendous expertise, Vinod suggested Rahman's name. We called him and he immediately agreed to help us. I was touched by his humility."

The Academy Award-winning musician is known to work late into the night. Having himself witnessed the method behind the madness of Rahman, the happy director also said, "It does not matter what time he works at or which part of the globe he works from. He is immensely talented, and his understanding of cinema is so strong that he can enhance your images with his music. He adapts to what you want.”

On this association, the music maestro A R Rahman also said," I was always curious to know how the magical team of Mr Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Mr Raju Hirani created these bold blockbusters together. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call to be a Guest Composer on this one. I loved the whole process of creating the songs along with Irshad Kamil. Hope you like my two songs! I wish the best to the whole creative team!”

Besides, Dutt's original tracks also have found a place in the movie as told my director Hirani.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to release on 29th June 2018.