Imaginarium - It's a wonderful world becomes a favourite amongst celebs

Sony Music India and BookMyShow, who recently announced India’s first LIVE Art Show for kids and families called Imaginarium It’s a Wonderful World is making national news. Celebrities from all walks of life had a sneak peak of what to expect from the show and have gone all out to endorse the same. From A R Rahman, S, Imman, Santhanam, Sridevi Sreedhar , Sreedhar Pillai to Oorka and Leon James, all have tweeted requesting their fans, friends and families to book their tickets now.

Says A R Rahman, “Enter the world of art and craft, music, illusions and spectacular visuals with a special event for kids, Imaginarium - It’s a wonderful world. Book your tickets to enter this fantasy land now!”

Conceptualised and curated by Sony Music and Rob, and produced by BookMyShow, the limited shows of Imaginarium. It’s a Wonderful World will first be performed in Chennai and Bengaluru, before moving to other cities.

Spanning across 90 minutes and bound together with attractive elements like humour, magic, foot-stomping music and spectacular visuals, kid’s icon Rob and his two delightful sidekicks The Helping Hands will engage the audiences in a whole new world full of Art, Music and fascinating illusions. This action-packed roller coaster of creativity will also empower the audiences to participate in the show and not just witness it, a first in the LIVE Art show space.

A perfect outing for kids between the ages 4-14, and their families, Imaginarium. It’s a Wonderful World will perform in Chennai’s Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall from November 30-December 2, 2018 and in Bangalore’s Good Shepherd from Dec 14-16, 2018. Tickets available exclusively on BookMyShow.