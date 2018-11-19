RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Nov 2018 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Imaginarium - It's a wonderful world becomes a favourite amongst celebs

MUMBAI: From A R Rahman, S, Imman,  Shreedhar Pillai, Sridevi sreedhar  , Leon James,  Santhanam, Sajith Satya to Oorka, and more get a sneak-peak into the show and recommend you to go and watch.

 Sony Music India and BookMyShow, who recently announced India’s first LIVE Art Show for kids and families called Imaginarium It’s a Wonderful World is making national news. Celebrities from all walks of life had a sneak peak of what to expect from the show and have gone all out to endorse the same. From A R Rahman, S, Imman, Santhanam, Sridevi Sreedhar , Sreedhar Pillai to Oorka and Leon James, all have tweeted requesting their fans, friends and families to book their tickets now.

Says A R Rahman, “Enter the world of art and craft, music, illusions and spectacular visuals with a special event for kids, Imaginarium - It’s a wonderful world. Book your tickets to enter this fantasy land now!”

Conceptualised and curated by Sony Music and Rob, and produced by BookMyShow, the limited shows of Imaginarium. It’s a Wonderful World will first be performed in Chennai and Bengaluru, before moving to other cities.

Spanning across 90 minutes and bound together with attractive elements like humour, magic, foot-stomping music and spectacular visuals, kid’s icon Rob and his two delightful sidekicks The Helping Hands will engage the audiences in a whole new world full of Art, Music and fascinating illusions. This action-packed roller coaster of creativity will also empower the audiences to participate in the show and not just witness it, a first in the LIVE Art show space.

A perfect outing for kids between the ages 4-14, and their families,  Imaginarium. It’s a Wonderful World will perform in Chennai’s  Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall from November 30-December 2, 2018 and in Bangalore’s Good Shepherd from Dec 14-16, 2018. Tickets available exclusively on BookMyShow. 

