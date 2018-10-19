RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Oct 2018 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Rising artist Sid Sriram unveils 'It Isn't True' debut album Entropy Forthcoming

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American singer-songwriter, producer and composer Sid Sriram debuts a new track, It Isn’t True, today, alongside an accompanying video. It Isn’t True is the first single off Sriram’s forthcoming debut album Entropy, set for release in early 2019.

It Isn’t True is also Sriram’s first release with Artist Originals (AO), an in-house artist development program and record label launched by Saavn, the world’s leading music streaming company for South Asian music and artists.

Watch the video here

Born in Chennai, India, and raised in the California suburbs (his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was a year old), Sriram is trained in the Carnatic tradition of South Indian Classical music while simultaneously influenced by western pop and R&B. Going on to earn a Music Production and Engineering degree from Berklee College of Music, Sriram honed his skills as a multi-instrumentalist and learned how to produce, compose and arrange his own work.

Speaking about It Isn’t True Sriram says, “I wrote It Isn’t True in 2015 when I was living in L.A., going through the tail end of a relationship. Sean Tracy (a long-time friend and collaborator) started coming up with the guitar part, and I immediately landed on the hook melody; it was a very organic and deliberate writing process. I lived with the piece for a few years, and when I started assembling my debut LP Entropy, this song was a necessary part of the album's journey. The music video for It Isn’t True allows you into a corner of my mind. It was conceptualized and created by visual artists Chelsey Croucher and Nathan Podshadley.”

Discovered by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and global music icon A.R. Rahman and known in South Asia for his film work, Sriram has long been inspired by R&B and global contemporary sounds. Raised between the Bay Area and India, some of Sriram’s earliest influences include Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Jeff Buckley, and the Beatles.

This latest track follows Sriram’s previous releases, which have received critical acclaim from The FADER, the BBC and more.

Founded in 2007, Saavn is South Asia's leading digital music streaming services, transforming how people around the world access and experience music on a daily basis. In March 2018, Saavn merged with Reliance-backed JioMusic to form a billion-dollar streaming entity.

Tags
Sid Sriram Saavn JioMusic R&B BBC The FADER A R Rahman Berklee College of Music It Isn’t True Entropy
Related news
Press Releases | 24 Sep 2018

Music of Dhanush's Vada Chennai released

MUMBAI: Tamil feature film Vada Chennai starring national award winning Dhanush and directed by national award winner Vetrimaran, released its soundtrack on Sunday with raving reviews. The music is trending in YouTube and streaming platforms Saavn and Jio Music.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2018

Aaron Watson wraps eighth International tour at Long Road Festival (Uk)

MUMBAI: With current single, Run Wild Horses in the 30s and climbing on the US country radio charts and making waves on the international scene with radio play on the UK’s 24/7 station Chris Country and across the BBC regional network, Aaron Watson wrapped his eighth international tour

read more
Press Releases | 06 Sep 2018

Celebrated Indian flautist, Naveen Kumar walks down memory lane at 5th Veda session, hosted by WWI

Mumbai:  Playing the song, Dil Hai Chota Sa, renowned Indian flautist, Naveen Kumar made a melodious entry to the session and created a musical ethos.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jul 2018

Madboy/Mink release new sound with new EP, 'P.E.S.F.'

MUMBAI: Live electronica duo Madboy/Mink, known for their trademark electro-funk sound and high-energy theatrical performances, will release their new EP, Persons. Elastic. Superior. Fantastic (P.E.S.F.) on 19 July.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jun 2018

'Sanju' marks music maestro A R Rahman and ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's first association

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman has collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the upcoming film, Sanju, marking the first-ever collaboration of the industry legends.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM National Programming Head Ranjit Pathak's noteworthy take on Radio and International Radio Festival

The International Radio Festival, which is slated to be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018,read more

Interviews
Music to 'Cirque du Soleil' is inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, says Simon Carpentiar from BAZZAR

MUMBAI: Cirque du Soleil, world’s largest entertainment company, which will be making its debut read more

Press Releases
Online Music Marketing agency Moon Jelly announces official launch at Ade 2018

MUMBAI: With an ever-increasing number of DJs and producers trying their hand at making it in thread more

Press Releases
Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV Premiere Immersive Live Stream on Facebook at Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV join forces to live stream 21 world-renowned DJs performing eread more

Press Releases
Live Streaming for the first time at Delhi’s famous Ram Leela on House Of God App

MUMBAI: With the firm determination of giving a new definition to the religious space, House of Gread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group