Rising artist Sid Sriram unveils 'It Isn't True' debut album Entropy Forthcoming

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American singer-songwriter, producer and composer Sid Sriram debuts a new track, It Isn’t True, today, alongside an accompanying video. It Isn’t True is the first single off Sriram’s forthcoming debut album Entropy, set for release in early 2019.

It Isn’t True is also Sriram’s first release with Artist Originals (AO), an in-house artist development program and record label launched by Saavn, the world’s leading music streaming company for South Asian music and artists.

Born in Chennai, India, and raised in the California suburbs (his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was a year old), Sriram is trained in the Carnatic tradition of South Indian Classical music while simultaneously influenced by western pop and R&B. Going on to earn a Music Production and Engineering degree from Berklee College of Music, Sriram honed his skills as a multi-instrumentalist and learned how to produce, compose and arrange his own work.

Speaking about It Isn’t True Sriram says, “I wrote It Isn’t True in 2015 when I was living in L.A., going through the tail end of a relationship. Sean Tracy (a long-time friend and collaborator) started coming up with the guitar part, and I immediately landed on the hook melody; it was a very organic and deliberate writing process. I lived with the piece for a few years, and when I started assembling my debut LP Entropy, this song was a necessary part of the album's journey. The music video for It Isn’t True allows you into a corner of my mind. It was conceptualized and created by visual artists Chelsey Croucher and Nathan Podshadley.”

Discovered by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and global music icon A.R. Rahman and known in South Asia for his film work, Sriram has long been inspired by R&B and global contemporary sounds. Raised between the Bay Area and India, some of Sriram’s earliest influences include Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Jeff Buckley, and the Beatles.

This latest track follows Sriram’s previous releases, which have received critical acclaim from The FADER, the BBC and more.

