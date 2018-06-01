RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Jun 2018 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Disturbing Ibiza announces Stefflon Don, Wiz Khalifa, Giggs, Not3S

MUMBAI: Returning after a sensational 2017, Disturbing Ibiza is back with a Summer packed full of disruption from some of the biggest artists and hottest new names from around the world. Joining Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlesy will be UK rap sensation Stefflon Don, American hip-hop superstar Wiz Khalifa, Giggs, Lethal Bizzle, Yxng Bane, Bugzy Malone, and Tyga to name a few. 

Every Wednesday for 14 weeks, experience a line-up of the world’s biggest and freshest from hip-hop, R&B, grime, afrobeat, Old Skool Garage & UK rap. A night like no other on the island, Disturbing Ibiza opens officially on 6th June - 19th September (excluding 18th July & 22nd August).

Affirming its place as one of Ibiza's most authentic parties, Disturbing Ibiza is back with an all-star lineup. Stefflon Don will heading over to the sun-soaked island of Ibiza to perform. The star of 'Cigarette' with UK up-comers Raye and Mabel, is now working with Drake and has become one of Britain's most exciting new artists. She's joined by Wiz Khalifa, the mastermind behind hits like 'Black and Yellow', 'We Dem Boyz' and 'See You Again'. With an instantly recognisable style and swagger, the rap superstar is not to be missed.

Breakout star Yxng Bane was nominated for the BBC Sound of 2018, and has since continued to release hit after hit, growing a cult following in the British underground scene. Also performing will be Giggs, the legendary London-based rapper, bringing his immense back catalogue of hits. The four-million-stream artist, Bad Bunny, who is leading the Latin trap explosion will perform for the first time in Ibiza for Disturbing. There will also be headline performances by 'King of the North' hitmaker Bugzy Malone, the always-entertaining Lethal Bizzle, Mist, J-Hus, and American rapper Tyga. All of whom will be performing alongside international stars Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlesy.

Supporting these phenomenal artists are the likes of BBC Radio 1 DJ Mistajam, London MC Not3s and the Radio 1Xtra DJs, Charlie Sloth and DJ Target.

With an impressive roster guaranteed, Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlesy's fourth year of Disturbing Ibiza will see world class acts, huge productions of next level pyrotechnics, partnered with incredible sound and visuals all brought to the open air stage of Ushuaïa.

Disturbing has become a staple across the globe with its widely celebrated events in London, Dubai & Ibiza as well as festival stages and one-off big shows. Disturbing Ibiza has firmly established itself as a mainstay in the Ibiza calendar, becoming one of the most successful nights on the island in 2017. The return of it’s Ibiza residency will definitely not be one to miss. Watch out for huge special guests from the world over to drop into the Island's biggest weekly party.

Look out for full details of Disturbing Ibiza 2018 date by date lineup, at Ushuaïa Experience website.

Tags
Disturbing Ibiza London Ushuaïa Tinie Tempah DJ Charlesy Wiz Khalifa Dubai & Ibiza
Related news
Press Releases | 22 May 2018

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike debut 'When I Grow Up' on stage with Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Belgium superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike was joined on stage by rap icon Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas 2018 for the debut performance of their upcoming single When I Grow Up.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Apr 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza brings back disturbing Ibiza every Wednesday

MUMBAI: After two incredible seasons Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel confirms that Disturbing Ibiza, with none other than Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlesy, will be back at the open-air club for a third season.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Apr 2018

The Magician reveals a new French speaking track

MUMBAI: The Magician has unveiled his latest track, an ode to everlasting love featuring the French language vocals of Belgian rapper Hamza.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Mar 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza announces return of Martin Garrix for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa regular and firm fan favourite Martin Garrix will be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel this summer for what has become one of the biggest residencies on the white isle.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Feb 2018

Anton Powers unveils vibrant new production 'Heart For Sale'

MUMBAI: Popular DJ and producer Anton Powers has kicked off 2018 in style with his high-tempo new single Heart For Sale. The production, set to be the first of many releases for Anton this year, is out now via 3 Beat Productions.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Programming Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

Press Releases
Gaana bets big on 'voice', launches Voice Assistant in Gaana App

MUMBAI: Gaana, India's favorite music app, has taken a lead to bring Voice Assistant on the Gaanread more

News
BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (read more

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group