Press Release |  30 May 2018

Miranda Lambert's 'Muttnation' showers Country Music Fans with puppy love

MUMBAI: For the third consecutive year, Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation will be entertaining CMA Fest fans with music city’s cutest canines, available for adoption to caring and qualified families.

Partnering with Nashville Humane Association, MuttNation will have adorable adoptables available each day from 11pm to 3pm at the MuttNation rig located inside the Music City Center. Bev Lambert, Miranda’s mom and co-founder of MuttNation Foundation, will be on-site and will have photos taken with each of the adopting family. With MuttNation’s support, more than 100 shelter dogs have been rescued by country music fans at CMA Fest over the past two years.

On the occasion of the fest, Lambert, who herself has eight rescue dogs, said, “MuttNation’s mission is to promote the adoption of shelter pets, spay and neuter, and to let everyone know why these things are so important. Since country music fans are the most passionate people out there, CMA Fest is a great place to accomplish these goals.”

“And it’s the world’s best feeling when you make the perfect match between a rescue and a new owner, knowing it’s creating such an incredible bond that will grow deeper and stronger every day. It just fills my heart with happiness to be part of something so special,” she further added.

Last year, at the CMA Fest, on being asked how you can tell when you’ve found the right dog, Miranda had given a brilliant answer to the crowd of more than 1000 MuttNation citizens present. She said, “your dog will come to you.” As she was speaking, Bandit (dog) walked up to Fran and Mark Anziano and from that moment on, has been part of their family.

Another feature at the booth will be a one-of-a-kind MuttNation branded Epiphone guitar signed by Miranda, available via online raffle through CrowdRise. There will also be great MuttNation merchandise and the MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert pet collection by Petmate, proceeds from sales of both benefits MuttNation Foundation. Petmate is also offering all CMA Fest fans a 25% discount for online purchases over $4.99.

Besides, one can also check out MuttNation socials to see advance pictures of some of this year’s adoptable dogs photographed with Bev and Miranda.

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported nonprofit organization that aims to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay and neuter as well as educating the public about the benefits of these actions.

