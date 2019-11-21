For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  21 Nov 2019 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Miranda Lambert earns grammy nomination for best country song

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert is nominated for Best Country Song at this year’s 62 Annual GRAMMY Awards, earning a nod for her Top 15 hit It All Comes Out in the Wash, which she co-wrote with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose). Meanwhile, Pistol Annies – the superstar trio comprised of Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley – earns a Best Country Album nomination for their third studio LP Interstate Gospel.

It All Comes Out in the Wash is the lead single from Lambert’s critically-acclaimed, No. 1 album Wildcard, which was released Nov. 1. The nod for the cute-as-hell country bop (NPR) marks Lambert’s fourth nomination in the category.

Interstate Gospel arrived in 2018 to rave reviews and was included in Year’s Best lists from Esquire, Uproxx, Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, The Ringer, NPR Music, Billboard, and more. Lambert previously won Best Country Album in 2014 for Platinum. The Pistol Annies have been special guests on Lambert’s “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour throughout the fall. The all-female trek wraps this weekend with shows in Jacksonville, FL, Duluth, GA, and Greensboro, NC.

