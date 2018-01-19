RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Jan 2018 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Help Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fill The Little Red Wagon on Livin' Like Hippies Tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Miranda’s 501c3 non-profit, Mutt Nation Foundation, will collect dog food, treats, supplies  cash donations for a local shelter at the ‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ activation, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

Lambert, who owns eight rescue dogs, says, “I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with the mutt-loving and celebrated superstar, presented by Live Nation and MuttNation. 

Check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.

1/18/2018

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Arena

Greenville Humane Society

1/19/2018

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Pet Alliance

1/20/2018

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

Furkids

2/1/2018

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Humane Society

2/2/2018

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

SCRAPS-Spokane Country Regional Animal Protection Services

2/3/2018

Eugene, OR

Matthew Knight Arena

To be announced

2/8/2018

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Happy Tails

2/9/2018

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center at Fresno State

To be announced

2/10/2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

To be announced

2/15/2018

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Helen Woodward Animal Shelter for SD

2/16/2018

Ontario, CA

Citizens Business Bank Arena

To be announced

2/17/2018

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Rockstar Rescue

3/1/2018

Knoxville, TN

Thompson Boling Arena

Humane Society for Knoxville

3/2/2018

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

Lexington Humane Society

3/3/2018

Cleveland, OH

Wolstein Center

Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County

3/8/2018

Omaha, NE

CenturyLink Center

Hearts United Animal Shelter

3/9/2018

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Second Chance Animal Shelter

3/10/2018

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

Pulaski County Humane Society

3/15/2018

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue

3/16/2018

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

APA Adoption Center

3/17/2018

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Wayside Waifs

3/22/2018

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

See Spot Rescued

3/23/2018

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

Centre County PAWS

3/24/2018

Winston-Salem, NC

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Forsyth Humane Society

    
    
Tags
Miranda Lambert MuttNation Livin’ Like Hippies Tour Mutt Nation Foundation
Related news
Miranda Lambert
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2017

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’ receives two Grammy award nominations

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and prior Grammy Award-winner Miranda Lambert receives two nominations for her critically lauded, current radio single, “Tin Man,” for the 60thAnnual Grammy Awards.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Sep 2017

Miranda Lambert tops the list of finalists for 'The 51st Annual CMA Awards'

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert tops the list of nominees for ‘The 51st Annual CMA Awards’with five nominations. Other nominees with multiple nods include Maren Morris with three and Old Dominion with two.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Jul 2017

Miranda Lambert's album 'The Weight Of These Wings' certified Platinum by RIAA

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert’s sixth studio album ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is now certified Platinum by the RIAA.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Jan 2017

2017 Grammy nominees' album features 21 hits from world's biggest superstars

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy's Grammy Recordings and Atlantic Records announce the release of the 2017 Grammy Nominees album, which is now available in stores and via all digital retailers.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Indigo gives an all-expense experience to the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018 in Dubai

MUMBAI: The stage is set and Dubai is ready for you.read more

Interviews
I am happy to see the independent scene get more attention: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: They provided a platform to the independent artist when everyone else was busy singiread more

Financials
DB Corp and MY FM numbers down in third quarter

BENGALURU:  Indian newspaper group DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) reported that its radio business haread more

News
Digital music stayed uninterrupted in 2017
,

MUMBAI: From weekly Binaca Geetmala on the radio to the weekly Chitrahaar on television to revamread more

News
India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group