Help Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fill The Little Red Wagon on Livin' Like Hippies Tour
MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Miranda’s 501c3 non-profit, Mutt Nation Foundation, will collect dog food, treats, supplies cash donations for a local shelter at the ‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ activation, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.
Lambert, who owns eight rescue dogs, says, “I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”
Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with the mutt-loving and celebrated superstar, presented by Live Nation and MuttNation.
Check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.
1/18/2018
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Arena
Greenville Humane Society
1/19/2018
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Pet Alliance
1/20/2018
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
Furkids
2/1/2018
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
Humane Society
2/2/2018
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
SCRAPS-Spokane Country Regional Animal Protection Services
2/3/2018
Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena
To be announced
2/8/2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Happy Tails
2/9/2018
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center at Fresno State
To be announced
2/10/2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
To be announced
2/15/2018
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Helen Woodward Animal Shelter for SD
2/16/2018
Ontario, CA
Citizens Business Bank Arena
To be announced
2/17/2018
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Rockstar Rescue
3/1/2018
Knoxville, TN
Thompson Boling Arena
Humane Society for Knoxville
3/2/2018
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
Lexington Humane Society
3/3/2018
Cleveland, OH
Wolstein Center
Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County
3/8/2018
Omaha, NE
CenturyLink Center
Hearts United Animal Shelter
3/9/2018
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Second Chance Animal Shelter
3/10/2018
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
Pulaski County Humane Society
3/15/2018
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue
3/16/2018
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
APA Adoption Center
3/17/2018
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Wayside Waifs
3/22/2018
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
See Spot Rescued
3/23/2018
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
Centre County PAWS
3/24/2018
Winston-Salem, NC
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Forsyth Humane Society