Help Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Fill The Little Red Wagon on Livin' Like Hippies Tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Miranda’s 501c3 non-profit, Mutt Nation Foundation, will collect dog food, treats, supplies cash donations for a local shelter at the ‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ activation, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

Lambert, who owns eight rescue dogs, says, “I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with the mutt-loving and celebrated superstar, presented by Live Nation and MuttNation.

Check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.