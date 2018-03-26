Hardwell headlines ULTRA in a spectacular fashion

MUMBAI: As ULTRA continues to dominate the electronic music landscape globally, from Japan to Europe, it’s flagship event in downtown Miami continues to reign supreme with one headliner standing head and shoulders above the rest; Hardwell.

As he took to the stage peak-time Friday night, Hardwell treated the colossal crowd presence and millions of online viewers worldwide to never-before-heard releases, special edits and revolutionised remixes. Opening up the iconic event with his unique collaboration with Jeff Buckley’s Grammy-award winning Metropole Orchestra, the unveiling of the tapestry of both dance and classical worlds, turned out to be one of the most epic intros’ at ULTRA 2018 as more than 150 musical layers connected in harmony.

Fusing fan-favourites including his new track with Blasterjaxx, Bigroom Never Dies, with a mash-up of the world-famous Heads Will Roll, Fatman Scoop also recorded a special, personalised shout-out for Hardwell for a mash-up of their collaboration Don’t Stop The Madness with R&B classic Be Faithful; but the exclusives didn’t stop there. Premiering a special bootleg of Eminem’s Lose Yourself that was co-created with Maddix, Hardwell also unleashed his much-speculated, forthcoming collaboration with Steve Aoki, as well as ‘This Is Love’, the follow-up of We Are Legends coming soon with Kaaze.

Showcasing his full scope as a dance music legend and appeal to all genres as one of the best in the game, Hardwell closed down his earth-shattering set with a premiere of his forthcoming single Shine A Light with Wild stylez, scheduled to be released this Summer but already showcasing to fans it’s in-your-face attitude and unyielding presence; Hardwell does it like no other.