Red Bull Music Academy reveals selected music makers to attend 2018 edition in Berlin

MUMBAI: In September, the world-travelling Red Bull Music Academy returns to the city where it all began in celebration of its 20th anniversary. A total of 61 music-makers selected from across the globe will converge on the German capital of Berlin for five weeks of lectures, studio sessions and one-of-a-kind music events. Patiala-born, Delhi-based sound artist/composer/performance artist/painter Morphis becomes the only Indian artist to be selected this year, and will join the likes of Jivraj Singh, Oceantied and The Sine Painter, who have also attended the Academy in the past.

Every year, the Academy receives thousands of applications from artists hailing from around the world. A jury carefully reads – and listens – through each and every submission, resulting in a class that reflects the diverse styles, methodologies and cultural backgrounds of the applicant pool. This year, artists representing 37 different nationalities, including Kenya, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, the Philippines, Russia, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, and India have been invited to attend the Red Bull Music Academy in Berlin, which takes place from 8 September to 12 October.

