Press Release |  23 Mar 2018

Luvian delivers brand new 'A Time and Place' EP

MUMBAI: Luvian delivers his A Time and Place EP, which includes brand new single Rooms featuring UK singer and songwriter Amber, both out now via Ultra Music.

Rooms flaunts soft melodies and catchy percussive elements, underpinning the smooth vocals of Amber.

“Overall, the track is about one side of a relationship. The vibe of the track definitely isn’t happy, but it also isn’t sad. It’s more of the middle ground, more about contemplation and thinking.” says the British artist. “When I wrote the track with Amber, we had visions of somebody looking in a mirror, also imagery of the late nights when you seem to be the only person awake with your thoughts.”

A Time and Place showcases Luvian’s wide-spreading sonic palette, complete with synthetic sounds, guitar riffs, and playful keys, to form an eclectic production filled with character and atmosphere.

The five track production also includes previous singles Bones featuring Jack Hawitt and Trips In Magenta, the latter song continues to receive hundreds of thousands of streams online since its release last month. Dreamy and cathartic After It Rains succeeds the down tempo Something About You which completes the EP.

 A producer, songwriter and musician who burst into the public consciousness after quickly amassing a wealth of recognition through his Soundcloud uploads such as Valley Girl and his unofficial remix of Bon Iver’s Holocene, Luvian released his debut EP Memories in 2016, with tracks Forest and Dayglo surpassing  six million Spotify streams collectively.

Luvian’s latest EP is a solid display of his superb production abilities. With an eclectic music video for Rooms yet to come, 2018 is already shaping up to be the producer’s biggest year to date. A Time and Place EP is set to feed into the excitement already surrounding his flourishing career.

