Autograf, Klingande and Dragonette releases collaborative 'Hope For Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: Klingande joins forces with US trio Autograf and Dragonette to deliver their new melodic production, Hope For Tomorrow, out now via Ultra Music.

Featuring warm synths and soothing chords, Hope For Tomorrow showcases the perfect blend of all three artists’ unique styles, and follows a big 2017 for Klingande, having supported David Guetta at his BIG residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza in summer, as well as performances at Creamfields Malta, Tomorrowland and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alongside the Frenchman on the track are US trio Autograf, who played London’s Ministry of Sound, Coachella, and EDC Las Vegas as part of a hectic 2017 touring schedule, and recently announced their nationwide tour kicking off 15 February 2018. They’re joined by Canadian trio Dragonette, who have amassed over 45 million Spotify streams on their Martin Solveig and Mike Mago collaborations Hello and Outlines.

Hope For Tomorrow is the latest in a long-line of huge anthems for the French producer, who broke through with Jubel surpassing over 200 million streams on Spotify to date. Acting as an aural embodiment of all three artist’s melodic-pop styles, Hope For Tomorrow serves as Klingande’s follow up to his previous single, Pumped Up a clever rendition of Foster The People’s infectious original version. Set to add to the Frenchman’s thrilling year ahead, it’s certain that Hope For Tomorrow will add to the excitement surrounding Klingande.