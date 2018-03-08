Adriatique becomes first electronic music act to perform at Amsterdam Central Station

MUMBAI: Renowned Dutch events organisation Audio Obscura have announced their latest plans in the realm of unique events at iconic locations. On 14 April, Adriatique will become the first electronic music act to ever perform at an event at Amsterdam Central Station. With the event, Audio Obscura are continuing in their trend of scouting out Amsterdam’s best locations and creating a completely unparalleled live experience.

Audio Obscura has a long standing history of setting up the most unique events in Amsterdam’s finest locations. From Joris Voorn’s night at Het Concertgebouw to the legendary Underworld performing underneath the Rijksmuseum, they’ve made it happen and currently the end is nowhere near in sight.

Adriatique are inarguably the biggest Swiss DJ act of the moment, with a slew of releases on Diynamic and more recently, the inception of their very own record label Siamese. Adriatique have toured the world with Solomun, successfully kick started their own event concept Siamese in Amsterdam, London and Milan and are now set to break new ground with this event as well.

Adriatique will be releasing their new EP Ray on Tale Of Us highly revered label Afterlife on Friday 9 March, making this the first solo release on the label for the Zürich-based duo.

Lil’ Club at the Amstel passage is a creative hotspot and meeting point in the city centre for local initiatives, contemporary artists and entrepreneurship.