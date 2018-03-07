RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Mar 2018 19:35 |  By RnMTeam

Pentatonix Announce new album and tour- 'PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I'

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix will release PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I 13 April  via RCA Records.  The inaugural release for the group’s PTX Presents series will feature 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello’s Havana.  The track was released recently and has already surpassed eight million video views.

Alongside their album announcement, Pentatonix will embark on a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation, beginning at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th.  Tickets for the tour will be available via a 24-hour Patreon presale (for Patreon members) beginning 5 March at 10am local time.  

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums in worldwide consumption and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts more than 14.6 million subscribers, yielding over 3.1 billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles. Most recently, Mary, Did You Know? and Hallelujah were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, Can’t Sleep Love, was certified gold.  The group has had two holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary – On My Way Home – in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, Pitch Perfect 2.

Most recently, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified platinum 2016 holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe and wrapped their sold-out A Pentatonix Christmas Tour in December. 

Tags
Pentatonix Camila Cabello Havana 11 PTX Live Nation YouTube Mary Did You Know? Hallelujah Can’t Sleep Love Pitch Perfect 2 A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. I
Related news
Press Releases | 05 Mar 2018

'Imayil' trends on YouTube, collects one lakh plus views in 22 hours

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming Malayalam movie Kidu is trending on YouTube as one of the top five videos. It garnered more than one lakh views in just 22 hours of its release. Titled Imayil, the track is composed and sung by Vimal TK, with lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

Dua Lipa's 'New Rules' has hit one billion views

MUMBAI: Youngest female artist to achieve this feat. Dua Lipa has made YouTube history as the youngest female artist to hit one billion views on a music video.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Feb 2018

Jennifer Lopez releases brand new single 'Us'

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez has released her brand new single Us at all digital retailers. Upon going live last Friday, the song immediately catapulted into the Top 10 of iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Pop Songs Chart where it’s remained ever since.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2018

The new Lóreal Ad features Camila Cabello's 'Never be the same'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello whose popularity is peaking in India is seen in the brand new L’oreal ad where the advertisement also features her single Never Be The Same. This song has been climbing charts making it the next hit single from her album Camila.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2018

Daddy Yankee drops his brand-new club banger ‘Dura’

MUMBAI: Daddy Yankee, considered the King of Reggaetón and one of the most influential artiste in Latin Urban Music just dropped his brand new single – the up-beat and infectious club banger Dura.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group