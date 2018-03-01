UP Festival Tours Europe and Russia ahead of debut event in May

MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will have shows in London, Rome, Mallorca, Warsaw and Moscow, hitting a large portion of their audience’s home turf.

The club showcases will offer a flavour of what revellers can expect at the official event in May, including performances from Magda, Luigi Tozzi, Anthea, Varhat B2B Janeret and Spacetravel, who are all slated to perform at the festival as well.

On top of the club tour announcement, Up has also added 21 new names to their already stacked line up. Joining the line up are a plethora of exciting talent, ranging from Berlin Spacetravel and Vera to fabric resident Jacob Huxley and Portuguese veteran Joao Maria. Other additions include Ferro, Fernando Constantini, Vlada, Gescu, Clovis, Hamid and many more.

Up Festival’s debut edition is set to kick off on the 11 May till 13 May in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague, where it aims to become one of the key underground festivals, showcasing big acts, promising talent and art installation over the course of three days. The festival takes place in one of Prague’s iconic venues, Vystaviste Holesovice, which has been used for exhibitions, concerts andcultural events for over 125 years.

Up Festival has performances scheduled from Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Ion Ludwig, Ellen Allien, Apollonia, Prashlesh and many more. For the full line up and the most recent ticket information, please visit www.upfestival.cz.

Line up A-Z

Agustin Alvarez - Alex Neivel - And.re - Anthea - Apollonia - Ark3r - Barac - Bella Saris - Brothers Black - Bruno Curtis - Cem Odzen - Clovis - Dmitry - Eddie Mur - Ellen Allien - em ju es aj si - Fatty M - Fernando Constantini - Ferro - Francesco Delgarda - Gescu - Hamid - Ion Ludwig - Jacob Huxley - Jada - Janeret - Joao Maria - Johanna Schneider - Jorgos - Julian - Kiril Astra - Luigi Tozzi - Magda - Marlie - Martin Glowacz - Molly - Nils Weimann - Oliver Torr - Olivian Nour - Oshana - Per Hammar - Praslesh - Ricardo Villalobos - Schwa - Sonja Moonear - Spacetravel - Sta - Sy Helsin - Topper - Varhat - Vera - Vik - Vlada - Yan and Alfred Czital