Films that won Best Original Song for Academy Awards

MUMBAI: Music connects audiences across the globe cutting through language, culture and gender barrier. The magic of music is such that it resonates with each one of us no matter who we are. The Academy Awards celebrates this power of music in cinema with the ‘Best original song’ award where some of the best songs from the year are nominated for the prestigious honour. At the 90th Academy Awards, we will see music from movies like Coco, best picture nominated film Call Me By Your Name, The Greatest Showman, Mudbound and Marshall.

As fans eagerly await for the 90th Academy Awards to air LIVE in India only on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD at 5:30am on 5 March 2018, here’s a list of popular songs that won Best Original Song in the past:

City of Stars : La La Land : 2017 Academy Awards: The best original song winner at the 2017 Academy Awards is from the Best Picture nominee La La Land. Not surprising, considering that the film swept the awards night with the maximum nominations and 6 wins. Produced by Justin Hurwitz, the song City of Stars won Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

Glory : Selma : 2015 Academy Awards : A powerful film on the real-life struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr for equal rights in America, Selma is film to remember. For singers John Legend and Common this film was special as it spoke about the African American heritage; the song ‘Glory’ won Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song and was moment of pride for all music artists of colour.

Let It Go : Frozen : 2006 Academy Awards: Sung by Idina Menzel, the song became an anthem for all teens! From the film Frozen, Let it Go won Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song that year, a much deserved honour for a song that resonates with all age groups to this day.

Jai Ho : Slumdog Millionaire : 2009 Academy Awards: An inspiring song from a path-breaking film, Jai Ho was a strong contender in the Original song category that year. From the Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, Jai Ho has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, composed by A R Rahman and written by Gulzar still makes every Indian proud. It won the Academy Award for the Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song.

My Heart Will Go On: Titanic : 1998 Academy Awards: What can we say? Titanic took over the Academy Awards night in the year 1998 with the 14 nominations and 11 wins one of them was the Best Music, Original Song for My Heart Will Go On. Sung by Celine Dion, this song struck a chord with the audience and remains an iconic number till today.

Skyfall : Adele : 2013 Academy Awards: Sung by Adele, the song Skyfall won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song. Skyfall is only one of two bond films to have won an award for Original song in the past nine decades.