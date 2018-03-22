RadioandMusic
Popular singers and their 'not so popular' songs

MUMBAI: It’s true that music captivates the soul and what better way to feel good than listen to music. Musicians create magic with their songs; some of these songs we remember and some others we don’t but that doesn’t mean they were not good. Here’s a list of some lesser known songs from popular animated films by big singers that may be you did not know about!

Celine Dion: How Does A Moment Last Forever (Beauty and the Beast)

Best known for the song My Heart Will Go On, Celine Dion is one of the most popular singers of this age but did you know it was Celine Dion who sang ‘How does a moment last forever’ in the Oscar nominated film Beauty And The Beast?Absolutely! In the film, Belle (Emma Watson) performs the song as she discovers the truth about her mother’s fate and Celine’s voice is perfect for the emotions required for the scenes. Listen to the singers voice in Beauty And The Beast on 24 March 2018 at 1pm and 9pm respectively only on Star Movies Select HD.

Stevie Wonder: True To Your Heart (Mulan)

‘True to your heart’ from Mulan formed the crux of the beautiful film, inspiring every young girl to follow heart the song struck a chord with the audience. Interestingly, Stevie Wonder, one of the most comercially successful musical performers in the late 20th century, was the voice behind this song. The album was nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Original Musical.

Rowan Atkinson: I Just Can’t Wait To Be King (The Lion King)

Rowan Atkinson who has played Mr Bean since it began, is a man of many talents. It is none other than Rowan Atkinson who has lent his voice to the song I Just Can’t Wait To Be King in the movie The Lion King. In the film, the song is based on Simba (Jason Weaver), Nala (Laura Williams) and Zazu a character voiced by Atkinson

Shakira: Try Everything (Zootopia)

The foot-tapping song ‘Try Everything’ from the Academy Award winning film Zootopiahas been sung by none other than the famous Colombian singer Shakira! Shakira was also a part of the film, where she voiced the character of the dainty and beautiful Gazelle on whom the song has been pictured. This song was nominated for the Best song written for visual media at the 59th Grammy Award.

Mandy Moore: When Will My Life Begin (Tangled)

The gorgeous Mandy Moore can actually sing! Yes, she voiced the clumsy-yet-quirky Disney princess Rapunzel in the animated film Tangled. Not only that, she also lent her melodious voice to the song ‘When will my life begin?’ from the film, which showcases how poor Rapunzel caught up in the tower wants to explore the outside world.

