Press Release |  24 Oct 2018 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

Gorgon City announce launch of brand new 'Terrace Dub' EP

MUMBAI: Hugely popular UK duo Gorgon City have announced the release of their brand-new Terrace Dub EP, focusing on giving many of the tracks from their recent Escape album a club-ready rework.

The eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sirens’ (over 70,000 UK copies sold), ‘Escape’ was released in August, and features several of the pair’s most popular recent hits, including ‘Go Deep’, as well as Hear That feat D Double E and One Last Song with JP Cooper and Yungen.

Now delivering the dancefloor-focused Escape remix album, the EP showcases Gorgon City’s sonic diversity, with the duo delivering gruff basslines on tracks like ‘Blame’ and deep house inspired chords on Overdose.

Featuring further Terrace Dub mixes on several of Escape’s most popular productions, including Kingdom, Let It Go, One Last Song, and Never Enough, the release follows another exciting summer for Gorgon City who performed headline sets at the likes of Amnesia, Ushuaia, Sziget Festival and Splash House in Palm Springs.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts around, Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success over the past 5 years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals, launching their own club-focused REALM imprint, which also houses releases such as Grooves On The Vinyl, Motorola and BBC Radio 1 specialist anthem, Primal Call.

The release of the Escape Terrace Dub EP precedes the duo’s forthcoming US tour, which kicks off this Thursday at The Showbox in Seattle, and will see the universally popular pair take their dynamic sound across the likes of Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and many more United States locations through the tail end of 2019.

Tracklist

Kingdom (Terrace Dub)

Blame (Terrace Dub)

Let It Go (Terrace Dub)

One Last Song (Terrace Dub)

Never Enough (Terrace Dub)

Overdose (Terrace Dub)

Gorgon City Live - UK and US Tour Dates

Thu 25 Oct - Seattle, The Showbox (USA)

Fri 26 Oct - Portland, Roseland Theater (USA)

Sat 27 Oct - San Francisco, The Warfield (USA)

Wed 31 Oct - Los Angeles, The Novo (USA)

Thu 1 Nov - Los Angeles, The Novo (USA)

Fri 2 Nov - San Diego, The Observatory North Park (USA)

Sat 3 Nov - Las Vegas, Downtown Events Center (USA)

Mon 5 Nov - Boulder, Boulder Theater (USA)

Wed 7 Nov - Minneapolis, First Avenue (USA)

Thu 8 Nov - Chicago, Riviera Theatre (USA)

Thu 15 Nov - Philadelphia, The Fillmore (USA)

Fri 16 Nov - Washington, Echostage (USA)

Sat 17 Nov - Brooklyn, Great Hall at Avant Gardner (USA)

Thu 31 Jan - Newcastle, O2 Academy (UK)

Fri 1 Feb - Manchester, Albert Hall (UK)

Sat 2 Feb - Nottingham, Rock City (UK)

Thu 7 Feb - Dublin, Olympia (RoI)

Fri 8 Feb - London, Printworks (UK)

Sat 9 Feb - Bristol, O2 Academy (UK)

Tune into the track here:

