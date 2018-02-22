Harrdy Sandhu's 'Naah' crosses 200MN audio-video streams

MUMBAI: Contemporary pop single Naah featuring actor-dancer and Ex Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi has crossed 150MN YouTube streams and about 70MN audio streams in a span of 60 days. The song with a Latin urban vibe and a playful melody has been also topping charts.

Says Harrdy, “Naah was very different for me, in terms of the song as well the video. I honed my dancing skills and presented audiences with a very different sound which I think is being appreciated. I am very excited and thankful to all my fans, this year will see many more releases from me.”

Becoming one of the fastest rising musicians in India, Harrdy with this song has expanded his fan base and will definitely reach out to global audiences.