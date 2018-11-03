RadioandMusic
Press Release |  03 Nov 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Heart-throb Harrdy Sandhu's 'Kya Baat Ay' is a TikTok hit with 100K covers

MUMBAI: A song that instantly gets you hooked to it has taken over the hearts of music lovers globally as the song is the biggest TikTok hit of the season! With 100K covers on the platform, the song has got the nation grooving to it. From clubs, house parties to even Sangeets, Kya Baat Ay is a must for everyone to dance to.

Video Director Arvindr Khaira creates magic with his camera and Harrdy with his moves makes you want to watch the video on repeat, which is close to 60 mn views already. 

Harrdy says Kya Baat Ay to all my fans on TikTok. I love the fact that each one of you have your own favourite part from the song. I have also seen a young girl dancing with her grandmother on the song and it is amazing! Thank you for all the love, jaffian."

Harrdy who is known for his lean debonair look, worked for three months to get those perfect abs and to ace his dance moves that has the girl brigade already swooning over him. 

