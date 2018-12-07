RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Dec 2018 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Television actress Shilpa Shinde to host a segment of 'TV ki Panchayat' on RED FM

MUMBAI:  RED FM had launched Channel no 935, a new age, on air property with RJ Akriti earlier this year and the radio jock has been churning enthralling content from the TV and digital world, while getting a phenomenal response from the listeners. 

As an additional treat for the listeners, Channel no 935 will now become the destination for daily Bigg Boss rants. With, 2017 winner Shilpa Shinde hosting this segment, she will provide inside expertise on your favourite contestants.  Popular for her motherly role in the house, Shilpa will now decode the strategy of Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Jasleen and all others currently creating an entertaining ruckus in the house. Shilpa will discuss the juicy controversies, new developments in the house and predict eliminations. The fans get a chance to discuss this with Shilpa through caller interactions.

Fans across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot need to get all geared up for their weekly dose of Bigg Boss turbulence report every Friday on RED FM.

Tags
Red FM Mumbai Bigg Boss Sreesanth Ahmedabad Surat Rajkot Shilpa Shinde Karanvir Bohra Jasleen Channel no 935 TV ki Panchayat
Related news
Press Releases | 05 Dec 2018

'SurSagar' presents a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent 'Abhishek Borkar'

MUMBAI: ‘SurSagar’ A rising star every month, presents Abhishek Borkar, a young, versatile and innovative sarod exponent, at Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 7 December 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2018

Sunburn Arena to host Jonas Blue in India for debut showcase

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling and Brit Award-nominated hitmaker Jonas Blue has taken the music industry by storm in a short span of time. The critically acclaimed prodigy known for his cleverly crafted dance/pop sensibilities will be seen performing live on 13 December 2018 in Mumbai.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Nov 2018

Inspired by India, DJ Robin Schulz shoots video for his next single 'Speechless' feat. Erika Sirola

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer will unleash his brand-new single Speechless on November 16 worldwide, featuring upcoming Finnish artist Erika Sirola on vocal duties. With its atmospheric production, Robin’s new track will arrest you from the get-go.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Nov 2018

Mumbai gears up for Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR’s India Debut

MUMBAI: Cirque is finally here, Cirque du Soleil is all-set to unfold the World Premiere of its newest show ‘BAZZAR’ here in Mumbai, this November!

read more
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2018

Heart-throb Harrdy Sandhu's 'Kya Baat Ay' is a TikTok hit with 100K covers

MUMBAI: A song that instantly gets you hooked to it has taken over the hearts of music lovers globally as the song is the biggest TikTok hit of the season! With 100K covers on the platform, the song has got the nation grooving to it.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group