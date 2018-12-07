Television actress Shilpa Shinde to host a segment of 'TV ki Panchayat' on RED FM

MUMBAI: RED FM had launched Channel no 935, a new age, on air property with RJ Akriti earlier this year and the radio jock has been churning enthralling content from the TV and digital world, while getting a phenomenal response from the listeners.

As an additional treat for the listeners, Channel no 935 will now become the destination for daily Bigg Boss rants. With, 2017 winner Shilpa Shinde hosting this segment, she will provide inside expertise on your favourite contestants. Popular for her motherly role in the house, Shilpa will now decode the strategy of Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Jasleen and all others currently creating an entertaining ruckus in the house. Shilpa will discuss the juicy controversies, new developments in the house and predict eliminations. The fans get a chance to discuss this with Shilpa through caller interactions.

Fans across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot need to get all geared up for their weekly dose of Bigg Boss turbulence report every Friday on RED FM.