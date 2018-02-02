RadioandMusic
Press Release |  02 Feb 2018 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Dillon Francis' remix takes Indian pop to global stage

MUMBAI: Dillon Francis' Remix, a popular electronic artist, took on to giving the chart topping Bom Diggy a unique spin. Progressive house and trap music fans can take an audible journey to India with this unique collaboration between electronic music artist Dillon Francis and India’s leading music streaming service, Saavn.

The Indian pop song, Bom Diggy by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia was originally released in Fall 2017 as part of Saavn’s global artist development program, Artist Originals (AO). By November, the track was #1 on iTunes India download charts and has continued to remain in the Top 10. The track was also the first Indian song to be featured in Snapchat’s partnered music Lens in India.

Now available to stream worldwide, Bom Diggy - Dillon Francis Remix offers the track’s catchy Punjabi beat to a wider audience through Francis’ progressive synth notes and trap inspired sounds. The remix lands on the pulse of Western artists’ growing interest in South Asian culture, music and fanbase.

Speaking about the remix, Dillon Francis said, “It’s great to see that the original Bom Diggy single was one of the biggest tracks of last year. The remix is a great way to be involved in something with cross-cultural appeal and it’s exciting to be involved with a platform that supports independent artists.”

Bom Diggy has amassed over 33 million streams on Saavn and over 50 million plays across YouTube and other streaming platforms. Bom Diggy was also among the top 5 songs on Shazam in India. Apple Music included the song in their “A-List: Indian Pop” playlist, and appeared on Filtr’s Bollywood Top 50 Playlist on Spotify. The song premiered at #1 on the BBC Asian Music Chart and continued at the top spot for seven straight weeks.

Dillon Francis’ unique version is expected to propel the track to even wider popularity and global acclaim.

