Press Release |  30 Jan 2018 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Percept Live presents Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018

MUMBAI: Percept Live the creators of Sunburn, ranked as big as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami festival as per IMS APAC Business Report 2014 and after a successful festival this year, Percept Live brings to you the second edition of Bollyboom Holi Bash.

Bollyboom, one of the biggest Bollywood Electro-Music Festival, is gearing up for its Holi extravaganza as Percept Live kicks off its first colossal Bollyboom event of 2018. A 7-hour non-stop entertaining celebration of India’s much loved Festival of Colors will see Amaan Nagpal, Omen, Hannah Shine, Ali Merchant, Siana Catherine, Progressive brothers and Rohit Gida come together with their mash up songs to perform live on 2 March 2018 in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Along with a stellar artist line up, the Bollyboom Holi Bash will also feature live percussionists, talented performers who will add colour and sparkle to usher in the perfect fun and festive mood. The event will also offer a curated F&B experience for all attendees and focus on making the overall celebrations a safe and secure one.

A first of its kind, the Bollyboom Holi Bash will be the largest connected event ever organized in India. Given the size and scale of Mumbai, the idea behind conceptualizing the Bollyboom Holi Bash is to enable ease and convenience of audience attendance and ensuring maximum Holi enthusiasts attend, bond and celebrate the popular Festival of Colours together. The Bollyboom Holi Nash 2018 in Mumbai is also expected to be attended by renowned celebrities, socialites, industrialists and general audiences who will converge from different parts of the city to rejoice and participate in a popular and much eagerly anticipated festival that marks the end of winter and the advent of spring.

With a perfect blend of Bollywood dance music and colours, every attendee can also look forward to immersing themselves in a carnival mood and indulge in a wide range of cuisine at the multiple Food Courts, and also participate in a fun series of activities across the Activity Zones set up. Dance enthusiasts can certainly expect a foot tapping fusion of Bollywood Dance, Pop and Club Music with rain dance and only Eco-Friendly Organic Colours giving attendees a complete festive experience.

Bollyboom is an Intellectual Property of Percept Live, a forerunner that introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music and electronic sounds in the festival market in India in 2013. The previous editions have seen live performances by Nucleya, DJ Chetas, DJ Shireen, Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Shveta Pandit and Shraddha Pandit sharing the platform with DJ Lloyd, DJ Nik and AJ, and Acid across various cities pan India including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Jaipur. ‘Bollyboom’ is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans and has been avidly consumed in its different variants across the nation.

Percept Live CEO Manuj Agarwal said, “In 2018, Bollyboom will not only deliver the best in class Bollywood Dance Music experience to our fans but also scale up in different formats in order to increase our geographical footprint and reach. We will be customizing every event pan India in such a manner that fans will get to enjoy a world class entertainment experience spanning the best artist line-ups, live percussionists, international dancers, state-of-the-art SFX, a curated F&B experience and a wide range of activities to keep them immersed and holistically entertained. The Bollyboom Holi Bash in Mumbai is our attempt to scale up in order to reach a larger number of Bollyboom Holi aficionados without compromising on the experience and quality of the IP.”

