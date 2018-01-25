Ultra Europe 2018 phase one line-up announced

MUMBAI: Europe’s premier destination Music Festival ULTRA Europe has announced a momentous Phase One line-up to celebrate its sixth annual edition. Returning to the Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia on 6-8 July ULTRA Europe is one of the most anticipated events of the 2018 international festival calendar.

Read below: Ultra Europe 2018 Phase one Announcement

Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Carl Cox, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Galantis, Hardwell, Marco Carola, and Steve Angello are the first headline acts announced, all returning to the ULTRA Europe stage once again. The Chainsmokers, Eric Prydz and Marshmello will headline the festival for the first time come July, completing one of Ultra Europe's biggest Phase One lineups to date. Legendary pioneers Carl Cox and Marco Carola both return to headline the RESISTANCE stage.

Chainsmokers added, "This is our third time playing ULTRA Europe and we are so blessed to be invited back as headliners this year. ULTRA Europe is a really important summer festival, playing in front of so many different people from all over the globe! The energy is unmatched and Croatia is an incredible place. We can’t wait to play alongside so many of our friends and fans.”

The famous week long ‘Destination ULTRA’ experience will also return, running from 5-11 July, with several world-class events spread across seven days of jubilation. From the stunning Brač Regatta, to ULTRA Beach Hvar, dubbed 'the greatest pool party on earth' (The Sun - 2017), to the RESISTANCE Vis closing party at the ancient Fort George on the final day, paradise seekers worldwide will not be left disappointed.

Last year 120,000 attendees from 148 countries enjoyed the weeklong array of events, with ULTRA Europe streamed live via UMFTV reaching 3.3 million viewers worldwide, festival goers can expect even more from ULTRA Europe 2018.

Destination ULTRA 2018 Dates

5 July – Destination Ultra Opening Party at Giraffe Palm Beach House, Split

6-8 July - ULTRA Europe at Poljud Stadium, Split

9 July - Brač Regatta at Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač

10 July - ULTRA Beach Hvar at Hotel Amfora Grand Beach Resort, Hvar

11 July - RESISTANCE Vis at Fort George, Vis

Full Phase One Line-up:

Afrojack

Alesso

Armin van Buuren

Axwell /\ Ingrosso

Carl Cox

The Chainsmokers

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Eric Prydz

Galantis

Hardwell

Marco Carola

Marshmello

Steve Angello