RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  31 Aug 2019 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Ravell releases soulful house anthem, 'Rockin'

MUMBAI: Following a string of festival appearances, an official remix for J Balvin and Jesse and Joy’s smash hit Mañana Es Too Late, and a successful second edition of his Ravell & Friends party series, Ravell continues to dominate 2019 with the release of his newest single, Rockin.

The track features Ravell’s ever-present signature melodic house sound an irresistible mélange of uplifting soulful vocals and an energetic kick. The single is out now across all digital streaming platforms.

'Rockin' emulates the enchanting sound that listeners have come to expect from Ravell. This single is a perfect tune to wrap up the summer season. A complex build-up with simple vocal elements cascades into heavy synths, giving this song plenty of depth. The main lyric of the single, “He Knows How To Rock My Soul balances the weighted melody throughout the track.

https://soundcloud.com/ravell

Although the style of Ravell shines through during Rockin, the deeper house vibes show the continuing evolution of his work. Rockin is arriving following the release of an official remix for J Balvin and Jesse & Joy’s Mañana Es Too Late.

Ravell's uplifting melodic house sound has been turning heads since breaking into the scene, with releases on Kaskade's label, Arkade, and official remixes for Galantis and global Latin pop stars including Enrique Iglesias. Continuing to cement his name among house music producers, 2019 has seen him take the decks at some of the world’s most in-demand festivals, including Coachella, HARD Summer Festival, and Beyond Wonderland. Rockin proves that there is no telling what the Fontana native has planned next.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ravell J Balvin Jesse Collins Rockin Galantis Coachella Beyond Wonderland music HARD Summer Festival Arkade Latin pop
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Aug 2019

ROOKIES link up with British pop group New Hope Club

MUMBAI: Producer Jon Maguire, better known as ROOKIES, has collaborated with British pop act New Hope Club on the infectious new single Paycheck, out 30 August via Disco:Wax & Virgin EMI.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Aug 2019

Ava Max becomes a superhero in official video for 'Torn'

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Ava Max has unveiled the official video for her latest single Torn.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Aug 2019

Long-rumored remix of Avicii by David Guetta, MORTEN out now

MUMBAI: The Avicii estate released Heaven (David Guetta and MORTEN remix), of the Avicii track from Tim Bergling’s album TIM, which reached 1.2 billion streams since it released in June.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Aug 2019

Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-hour mix is a superb selection of her past and present productions.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Aug 2019

Martin Garrix and Bonn team up for collaboration on 'Home'

MUMBAI: Following the huge success of High On Life and No Sleep, Martin Garrix and Bonn have decided to reunite for their third collaboration Home.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DoT allocates two additional dedicated frequencies for running Community Radio, informs MIB Secretary

MUMBAI: The seventh National Community Radio Sammelan, organized by Ministry of Information and read more

News
Bollywood actress celebrates Ramky's 'BIG Green Ganesha' at BIG FM

MUMBAI: BIG FM is known to change perceptions that allow society to live in a healthier and betteread more

News
Unboxing Artist 2.0: Numero Uno unboxes three musicians, hunts for more

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their campaign ‘Unboxing artists’, Numero Uno takes ahead read more

News
IncSync Music announces 'Safar IncSync India Tour 2019'

MUMBAI: Safar IncSync, a band that plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but intread more

News
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent aread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group