J Balvin releases a new single and video 'Machika'

MUMBAI: Today marks the worldwide release of J Balvin’s highly-anticipated new single and video Machika his follow-up to the landmark global number one single Mi Gente. J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (My People) was the first ever all Spanish language song to reach number one on Spotify’s Global Chart, saw a remix with Beyoncé reach number one on iTunes in 50 countries, and ended 2017 with three straight months at number one on Billboard’s ‘Hot Latin Songs’ chart, and as the overall at number three most watched music video of the year on YouTube, with over 1.5 billion views in just six months.

With Machika (the next advance single from his expected 2018 new album), J Balvin looks to further expand the worldwide embrace of Latin Urban music, transcending previous language barriers, and once again working with distinctive global artists and DJ’s such as Brazil’s top international pop star Anitta, creative new Aruban artist Jeon, and production from Surinamese born/Aruba residing DJ Chuckie, and Amsterdam’s multi-platinum trio ChildsPlay.

“The success of ‘Mi Gente’ has been a blessing, but one I worked very long and deliberately to reach - bringing our Latin roots to fans around the world, recording primarily in our Spanish language, but not limiting our creativity to thinking just of ‘Spanish’ music. Stretching to collaborate with Willy William and then Beyonce helped internationalize my music but without departing from my culture which I hold close to my heart. I am very excited about following up that success with ‘Machika’ - working with a truly international team of collaborators that stretches from Brazil, Afro-Caribbean and European EDM. It continues to bring the sounds of Reggaeton into a global music environment,” says Balvin.

“It's such an honor for me to participate in this amazing project with my friend J. Balvin and Jeon.

When I received this invitation I was really excited and happy to be given the opportunity! The music is amazing and full of energy. The video has amazing production with breathtaking direction and photography. A different project from anything I've done in the past,” says Anitta.

“It is a true honor for me to be part of this very special collaboration. Working with J Balvin and Anitta on ‘Machika’ has been an inspiration. After such a creative experience, I am ready for future collaborations with J Balvin and other international artists while always remaining true to my island (Aruban) roots” says Jeon.

Social media anticipation for “Machika” has been remarkable, with Tens of Millions of views already notched for the videos of distinctive Blue-eyeballs seen around the world, and lucky fans getting surprise first listens on the street.