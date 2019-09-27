RadioandMusic
Diplo debuts new Thomas Wesley track and video 'Lonely'

MUMBAI: Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley unveils new track and video Lonely featuring Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers today watch here.

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Brandon Dermer nods to Diplo unceremoniously live-streaming Joe Jonas' wedding earlier this year and was filmed documentary-style over the course of a weekend of touring at the Calgary Stampede, Square Butte Ranch, XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, Electric Lady Studios in NYC and more.

This is the third Thomas Wesley track, following Heartless featuring Morgan Wallen and So Long featuring Cam, of several forthcoming collaborations that are set to appear on Diplo’s country EP due out later this year.

Rolling Stone has lauded Diplo’s recent splash into country music as “impressively graceful,” while the Washington Post praised “So Long” as “the century’s first great EDM-country song.”

Upon release of debut track So Long, Diplo performed at Stagecoach’s first-ever Stagecoach Late Night where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of “Old Town Road.” Following the performance, Diplo shared his remix of the viral hit listen here. Diplo also landed at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course for a performance ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a member of the now-legendary Major Lazer, who just released Que Calor featuring J Balvin and El Alfa to critical acclaim and LSD with Sia and Labrinth which has tallied more than a billion streams and recently released its debut album. Diplo is also a member of Silk City with Mark Ronson whose Electricity with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. As the world’s most in-demand producer, Diplo has worked with artists as disparate as Beyoncé, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A., Bad Bunny and Turnstile.

The past year has seen the release of three EPs, the continent-inspired EP Europa and California, inspired by his sometimes-home base of Los Angeles, and the deep house-inspired Higher Ground that was followed by a brand-new show production at Diplo’s Coachella headline set. He continues to tour the world over.

