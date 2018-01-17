RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Jan 2018 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

12th edition of IRAA Awards now accepting nominations

MUMBAI: In its 12th consecutive year, the Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) 2018 will be hosted alongside the PALM Expo 2018 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. The awards will once again recognize exceptional skills in music, soundtrack recording and mixing in Indian music for albums and movies.

Soundtracks and albums released between 1 January – 31 December 2017 are eligible for nominations and the list of categories which include Film as well as Non-film, are available on the IRAA website – www.iraa.in.

With the objective of recognizing the regional music industry, the IRAA awards have also retained ‘Regional Awards’ in the Audio Engineering, Audio Post Production and Music Production segments to honour talent outside Mumbai.

Audio files accompanying the entries can be submitted to a dropbox link provided on the website. The entry deadline is 30 April 2018.

Spearheaded by IRAA Director Aditya Modi, the nominations will be screened by an 11 member Jury comprising the best in the Music recording, production and post-production industry. There is no voting and final authority is with Jury and their decision is binding on the nominees.

The winners will be announced at the IRAA award ceremony which will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai on 2 June 2018, 4 pm onwards.

