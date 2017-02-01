RadioandMusic
Press Release |  01 Feb 2017

IRAA Awards are now accepting nominations

MUMBAI: In its 11th consecutive year, the Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) 2017 will be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre on 3 June and will be hosted alongside PALM Expo 2017. It takes the opportunity to recognize exceptional skills in music, soundtrack recording and mixing in Indian music for albums and movies.

With an aim to honor the distinctive talent, IRAA Awards are now accepting nominations.

The entries for the esteemed awards can be submitted for consideration at iraa.in/register

The soundtracks and albums released between 1 January to 31 December 2016 are eligible for nominations and the list of categories which include Film, as well as Non-film, are available on the IRAA website - www.iraa.in. Audio files accompanying the entries can be submitted to a dropbox link provided on the website. The entry deadline is 15 April 2017.

Appreciating innovation in music composition and tracks that define independent and popular music culture, the awards take cognizance of the talent and worth of studios and engineers.

It also keeps an eye on the skill in adopting new technology, trends and proving expertise in the use of new methods. Gaining aspirational value through the years, the awards reflect industry's credibility.

Here’s a good chance! Log in to iraa.in/register and send in your nominations now.

