Eleventh Annual IRAA Awards calls for nominations

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy to be hosted on 3 June alongside PALM Expo 2017, announces that online submissions are currently being accepted for the prestigious Eleventh Annual IRAA Awards. The entry deadline is 15 April 2017.

Soundtracks and albums released between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2016 are eligible for nominations. The lists of categories, which include Films as well as Non-films, are available on the IRAA website - www.iraa.in

Audio files accompanying the entries can be submitted to a dropbox link provided on the website.

Since 2006, the annual IRAA awards, honours and recognises exceptional talent in music, soundtrack recording and mixing in Indian music for albums and movies. The aim of the award is to recognise innovation in music composition and tracks that define independent and popular music culture. The awards honour talent of studios and engineers while keeping an eye on the skill in adopting new technology, trends and proving expertise in the use of new methods. Gaining aspirational value through the years, the IRAA awards reflects industry’s credibility and has become an eagerly looked forward annual event.

There are very few award ceremonies that honour the technical expertise behind song and music production with most others restricting themselves to popular categories. The IRAA Awards are the first ever music awards in India that recognises the regularly forgotten technical fields of music recording and engineering talent in India; it recognises those who exhibit the courage and creativity to bring about a transformation in the world of music.

In its previous editions, the Awards have been conferred upon reputed names of the music and recording industry like AR. Rahman, K J Singh, Aditya Modi, Daman Sood, Avinash Oak, Ram Sampath, Mohit Chauhan, Eric Pillai, Sonu Nigam, Shantanu Hudlikar, Vijay Benegal, Pramod Chandorkar, Baylon Fonseca, Julian Mascarenhas and Shreya Ghoshal among others.