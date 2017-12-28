Muzik247 releases Shikkari Shambhu's first song rendered by Haricharan and Roshni Suresh

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shambhu. TitledMazha, this melodious track is composed by Sreejith Edavana. Haricharan and Roshni Suresh have rendered the song which is penned by Santhosh Varma.

Directed by Sugeeth, Shikkkari Shambhu stars Kunchacko Boban, Sshivada, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Alphonsa, Hareesh, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Johny Antony. The screenplay is written by Nishad Koya.

Faisal Ali has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by V Saajan. Scheduled to release in January, S K Lawrence has produced the movie under the banner of Angel Maria Cinemas. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Click here to view the song: