Press Release |  10 May 2017 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

The musical trailer of 'Ramante Edanthottam' released

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind for a Malayalam movie, the makers of upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer 'Ramante Edanthottam', has come up with its musical trailer. The one and a half minute video features all three songs of the movie, which are composed by Bijibal to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma. Shreya Ghoshal, Sooraj Santhosh and Rajalakshmi have sung these tracks. This unique trailer was released yesterday on the YouTube channel of Muzik247, the movie's official music partner.

Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, this movie also stars Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Muthumani in significant roles. Madhu Neelakandan has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by V. Sajan.Produced by Ranjith Sankar under the banner of 'Dreams N Beyond', 'Ramante Edanthottam' is scheduled to release on May 12th.

Watch the official trailer below:

