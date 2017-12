Vidyasagar and Sharreth launches 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Music legends Vidyasagar and Sharreth launched the Christian devotional album Yaagam composed by Shainu RS. The audio jukebox is released on YouTube by Muzik247, the album's official music partner.

Featuring nine tracks, Yaagam brings together well known vocalists such as P. Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowry Lekshmi and Shainu R S. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, Rev. D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media.​

Song Details:

Nanma Than

Singer: Srinivas

Lyricist: Poovachal Khader

Music Director: Shainu RS

Chinthayeham

Singer: P. Jayachandran

Lyricist: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Shainu RS

Kaathirinnittum

Singer: Sujatha Mohan

Lyricist: Sree Parvathy

Music Director: Shainu RS

Parama Yaagam

Singer: Palakkad Sreeram

Lyricist: Rev. D J Ajithkumar

Music Director: Shainu RS

Neela Vaanil

Singer: M G Sreekumar

Lyricist: Pushpa Jayan

Music Director: Shainu RS

Nanma (Ghazal)

Singer: Abhradita Banerjee

Lyricist: Poovachal Khader

Music Director: Shainu R S & Abhradita Banerjee

Mazhavil Pole

Singer: Gowry Lekshmi

Lyricist: Anoop Mukundan

Music Director: Shainu RS

Enne Nin Omalaai

Singer: Job Kurian

Lyricist: Raju Chennadu

Music Director: Shainu RS

En Nenchil

Singer: Shainu RS

Lyricist: Rev. D J Ajithkumar

Music Director: Shainu RS