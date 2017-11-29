Luis Fonsi rewrites history with three Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: International artist and 5x Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi, rewrites history once again by becoming a three-time Grammy nominee today in the categories "Record of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for his history-making single Despacito alongside Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. This is the second time (first time in 30 years) that a song in Spanish is nominated in these categories. The 60th Grammy Awards will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, 28 January 2018. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 7:30-11 p.m. ET.

And the good news does not stop here, his new single Échame La Culpa be featuring Grammy nominee and global superstar Demi Lovato.

Échame La Culpa is written by Luis Fonsi, Andres Torres, Mauricio Rengifo and Alejandro Rengifo (Cali and El Dandee), and produced by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, debuted at #1in iTunes in over 30 countries including U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sri Lanka, Belice, Qatar, South Africa and Uganda, among others.

The single also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Digital Songs and YouTube's Global chart, #2 on Spotify's "Viral 50" chart, #3 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs, Top 5 in five countries, #9 on Spotify's Global "Top 50", #21 on Shazam's Global chart and #47 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The vibrant and sensual video directed by Carlos Perez, Creative director of Elastic People, became the most viewed video in the first 24 hours reaching more than 17.1 million views. In eight days, it had already reached 100 million views, become one of five videos in history to achieve this. The video currently registers 119 million views.